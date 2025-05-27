3 Stars who can team up with Swerve Strickland against The Young Bucks at AEW All In

At AEW Dynasty 2025, The Young Bucks made their shocking return to the Jacksonville-based promotion. The EVPs attacked Swerve Strickland during his World Title bout with Jon Moxley, allowing The One True King to finish off The Realest with ease.

Swerve and the Bucks have been at odds with each other since that incident. Many fans had expected "Hangman" Page to team up with The Killshot in his war against Matthew and Nicholas Jackson. Now that Page has become the number one contender for the AEW World Title, that scenario can be ruled out.

However, the Bucks have made several rivals in the past few years, and any one of them could step up to assist Swerve Strickland. In this article, let's look at three stars who could team up with Strickland at All In 2025 to battle The Young Bucks.

#3. Will Ospreay could align with Swerve Strickland

At Double or Nothing 2025, Will Ospreay delivered yet another in-ring masterpiece against "Hangman" Adam Page. The two stars locked horns in the final of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, where Page walked out with the victory.

Now that he can no longer challenge for the AEW World Title, The Aerial Assassin could emerge as an ally for one of his closest friends in the promotion, Swerve Strickland. As dominant as he is, The Killshot will find it difficult to deal with the threat of The Young Bucks all by himself. However, things would be a lot different for the former AEW World Champion if Will Ospreay chose to be in his corner.

Conquering the super team of Ospreay and Swerve would be a massive challenge for All Elite Wrestling's Executive Vice Presidents. The eventual encounter between the two sides at All In could end up being a show stealer. If the babyfaces manage to take down the Bucks in this contest, they could challenge for the AEW World Tag Team Title in the future.

#2. Darby Allin could return to help Swerve Strickland

At All In 2023, Darby Allin and Sting joined forces to battle Christian Cage and Swerve Strickland in a Coffin match. Two years later, Swerve and Darby could keep aside their past differences to fight a bigger enemy at the same pay-per-view.

Darby Allin has not been seen on AEW television since December 2024. The Invisible Man recently fulfilled his lifelong dream of conquering the peak of Mount Everest. Moreover, Allin also planted the AEW flag at the top of the highest mountain in the world.

Darby Allin's expedition denied him the opportunity to participate in the 2025 Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. The Daredevil would have loved to win the prestigious tournament to earn a shot at Jon Moxley's World Title. However, Allin might still make an appearance at All In: Texas to battle The Young Bucks, who have tormented him enough in the past.

The former TNT Champion could return a couple of weeks before All In: Texas to join Swerve Strickland. While he has had issues with Swerve in the past, Allin's willingness to uproot evil from AEW could prompt him to side with The Realest.

The two babyfaces could form a formidable pair, which could eventually go on to beat The Young Bucks at All In. After staying away from in-ring competition for months, it would be the perfect way for Allin to announce his comeback to professional wrestling.

#1. Bryan Danielson could make a surprise appearance at AEW All In

Bryan Danielson was last seen on AEW television at WrestleDream 2024. It was a forgettable night for The American Dragon, as his first World Title reign in the Jacksonville-based promotion was ended by Jon Moxley that night.

It also marked Danielson's final night as a full-time pro wrestler. Now that he has adopted a part-time schedule, The American Dragon will likely appear at only marquee AEW pay-per-views.

Tony Khan would not want Danielson to miss the Jacksonville-based promotion's biggest show in the United States. The 43-year-old veteran could directly return during All In 2025, much to the delight of the Texas crowd.

Danielson could return as a surprise partner for Swerve Strickland, who is likely to go to war with The Young Bucks on July 12. Both men have had issues with the former AEW World Tag Team Champions in the past.

In the summer of 2024, Danielson and Swerve were two major babyfaces who took a stand against The Elite. The two could finish off the job that they started last year by defeating the Bucks in front of a large Texas crowd.

The main event of last year's All In pay-per-view witnessed an intense World Title clash between The American Dragon and The Realest. It would be a full-circle moment for the two former world champions if they end up working as a tag team at All In Texas.

