3 Stars who defeated CM Punk in singles matches in AEW

CM Punk arrived in AEW in August 2021. The Best in the World had an iconic two-year-long run in the Jacksonville-based promotion before his controversial exit in 2023.The Second City Saint wrestled several top stars during his stint with the Tony Khan-led company. The Chicago native emerged victorious in the majority of his matches in All Elite Wrestling. However, certain stars managed to take down The Straight Edge Superstar in singles competition in AEW. One of these individuals squashed Punk in a matter of minutes. In this article, let's look at three stars who defeated CM Punk in singles action in AEW.#3. CM Punk lost to MJFMJF and CM Punk had one of the most memorable feuds in AEW history in 2021-22. The Second City Saint and The Salt of the Earth had several intense promo battles during their rivalry.The two stars wrestled each other for the first time in February 2022 on Dynamite. It was an entertaining match, where the duo pushed each other to the limit. The Wolf of Wrestling did not shy away from using underhanded tactics in this contest. The 29-year-old star also used his wrist tape to choke out The Best in the World.CM Punk is not someone who could be put away so easily. The Second City Saint relied on his experience to counter all of MJF's tactics. In the final moments of the match, Wardlow appeared to distract the Chicago native. The Salt of the Earth took advantage of the situation and nailed his opponent with the Dynamite Diamond Ring.The Long Island native then successfully pinned Punk to earn the biggest win of his career. While he eventually lost to CM Punk in a Dog Collar Match at Revolution 2022, this was a massive victory for MJF nonetheless.#2. Jon Moxley decimated The Voice of the VoicelessCM Punk became the AEW World Champion at Double or Nothing 2022. Unfortunately for Punk, he relinquished his title a few days later due to a foot injury.During Punk's absence, Jon Moxley carried the main event scene on his back as the Interim AEW World Champion. The Second City Saint eventually returned in August 2022, setting up a singles match with The Purveyor of Violence. The two stars clashed on the August 24, 2022, edition of Dynamite. It was a title unification match, with the winner becoming the new Undisputed AEW World Champion.In a shocking turn of events, Jon Moxley defeated The Straight Edge Superstar in under five minutes. The Chicago native seemingly hurt his foot again in the early moments of the bout, which allowed Moxley to finish him off with ease.The Best in the World ultimately got his redemption at All Out 2022, where he beat Jon Moxley to regain the World Title.#1. Ricky Saints (fka Ricky Starks) defeated CM Punk in AEWRicky Saints' AEW career was full of ups and downs. However, The Absolute did score some major wins during his time with the Tony Khan-led company. He went one-on-one with CM Punk in the final of the 2023 Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. Starks defeated Juice Robinson and Powerhouse Hobbs in the previous rounds to make it to the final stage.CM Punk overcame Satoshi Kojima and Samoa Joe to earn his bout against the current NXT star. The two stars went to war in this contest, proving themselves worthy of a spot in the final. Ultimately, it was Ricky Saints who picked up the win in this high-stakes encounter. The Absolute cleverly used the ring ropes to score a pinfall win against Punk.The Voice of the Voiceless was shocked to be outsmarted by the 35-year-old star. It was arguably the biggest win of Ricky Saints' AEW career, as he joined an elite list of stars to have beaten Punk in singles action in All Elite Wrestling.