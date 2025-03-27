3 more stars who could leave AEW in 2025 after Saraya

After a few months of absence from TV, Saraya has officially announced her departure from AEW. The Anti Diva had returned from retirement to join the Jacksonville-based promotion, making her debut at Dynamite Grand Slam 2022.

Even though the Anti Diva saw a considerable amount of success in the company, her run was a bit lackluster. She now gets added to the list of major stars in 2025 who have left AEW. Following her departure, we're here to see which other stars could leave Tony Khan's promotion next.

#3. Britt Baker has removed mentions of AEW from her social media

Britt Baker is one of the most successful women in All Elite Wrestling history and one of the promotion's greatest AEW Women's World Champions. However, The D.M.D. has been absent from TV for a while now, with her reputation taking a hit since last year.

Britt Baker was subject to a lot of controversy earlier this year after reports emerged that Tony Khan was done with her. According to reports, Baker was quite unpopular backstage and had been involved in an alleged altercation with MJF last year.

However, there was an indication that these reports may have been blown out of proportion, and all the negative press might have led to her departure from the company.

It would certainly be a huge loss for All Elite Wrestling to see a major star like Britt Baker leave the company. There's no word as of yet if she will ever return.

#2. Wardlow

Fans have been quite disappointed with AEW and Tony Khan after the company largely mishandled Wardlow.

At one time, Mr. Mayhem was looked at as a future main-eventer for the company. However, his star power has taken a hit after consistent bad booking.

We saw him get booked as a background player in 2024 as he joined sides with Adam Cole. He has been off TV for some time now, healing from a knee injury.

It was reported at one time that there was some interest from WWE to sign him, so after all of the unfortunate booking, Wardlow might be compelled to leave AEW.

#1. Danhausen

Danhausen has become one of the most beloved characters in All Elite Wrestling due to his sheer charm and commitment to his gimmick. The Very Nice Very Evil star has been part of some memorable moments filled with major stars.

However, Danhausen now rarely appears on TV despite his popularity with the fans. We last saw him make a surprise return at the ROH Final Battle show, to collide with MxM Collection. This lack of screen time might be the turning point for him to leave All Elite Wrestling once and for all.

