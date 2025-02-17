3 stars who might never become AEW World Champion again 

The AEW World Championship is one of the most prestigious titles in the pro wrestling industry. Nine different individuals have held the iconic belt in All Elite Wrestling so far.

Ad

While the belt has majorly remained in the grasp of longtime veterans, a couple of rising performers also turned around their careers by winning the coveted gold. Swerve Strickland and MJF cemented their main event status by capturing the AEW World Title.

Unfortunately, a number of former champions might not get to hold the attractive piece of gold ever again. While stars such as Kenny Omega and Hangman Page are due for another reign at the top, certain other talents might not get the same opportunity in the future. In this article, let's look at three stars who may never become the AEW World Champion again.

Ad

Trending

#3. Chris Jericho might never hold the AEW World Title in the future

Chris Jericho was the inaugural AEW World Champion. The Learning Tree defeated Hangman Adam Page at All Out 2019 to become the first individual to achieve world title glory in All Elite Wrestling.

It was a wise decision to crown The Lionheart as the first-ever champ, as it helped the Jacksonville-based promotion to attract more mainstream attention.

Ad

At Revolution 2020, Mr. Y2J lost the prestigious title to Jon Moxley. It remains Jericho's solitary World Title reign in All Elite Wrestling, as he never got near the top gold again.

At 54, Chris Jericho is past his days of being the face of a company. The Learning Tree might still capture a mid-card title every once in a while. However, the reigning ROH World Champion is unlikely to have the AEW World Championship in his grasp ever again.

Ad

In recent years, The Lionheart's gimmicks have not clicked as he would have desired. The veteran is no longer as beloved as he once was, as fans see him as a shadow of his former self.

The underwhelming response to Jericho's performances in the past two years might be the biggest reason why he may never get another reign at the top. Although Mr. Y2J might not have the iconic belt around his waist again, he could push his proteges, Big Bill and Bryan Keith, to take a shot at capturing the World Title.

Ad

#2. Samoa Joe has already witnessed his peak in All Elite Wrestling

Samoa Joe debuted in All Elite Wrestling in April 2022. It did not take The Destroyer much time to establish himself as a fan favorite in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

By the end of 2022, Joe had the ROH World Television Championship and the TNT Championship in his grasp. The Samoan Submission Machine further carried this momentum into 2023, where he had memorable feuds with Darby Allin, CM Punk, and MJF.

Ad

Following The Best in the World's departure in September 2023, Samoa Joe began his gradual ascent to the main event picture. The Destroyer set his sights on MJF, who was the reigning AEW World Champion at the time.

Expand Tweet

Ad

At Worlds End 2023, the former WWE United States Champion dethroned The Salt of the Earth. With this victory, Joe kicked off an entertaining World Title reign, which lasted 113 days.

During this reign, The King of Television greatly elevated the title's prestige with his performances. The value of the coveted championship had taken a hit, with fans being disappointed with the second half of MJF's title reign.

It was a great transitional reign, which served its purpose of reviving the worth of the belt. Ultimately, Joe lost his title to Swerve Strickland at Dynasty 2024, creating a megastar in the process.

Ad

While Samoa Joe is still a valuable asset to the Jacksonville-based promotion, he might never become the face of the men's division ever again. The former NXT Champion is in the twilight of his career. Having already had his time at the top, the 45-year-old star would excel in the role of an experienced veteran, who elevates younger stars by putting them over.

The King of Television might not be too unhappy if he never gets another reign as AEW's premier titleholder. While his solitary reign was somewhat transitional, he ended up being one of the greatest AEW World Champions to date.

Ad

#1. Jon Moxley has had his time at the top

Jon Moxley's name is synonymous with the AEW World Championship. The Purveyor of Violence is a four-time AEW World Champion and has held the title for the most cumulative number of days.

The Death Rider won his first World Title in the Tony Khan-led company at Revolution 2020. Moxley's first three title reigns were excellent and helped establish the AEW World Championship as one of the most important titles in the business.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Unfortunately, The One True King's latest run at the top has let down many fans. The Death Riders storyline has received a disappointing response from the crowd, who are tired of seeing Moxley in the main event picture.

The erstwhile Dean Ambrose has had one of the worst World Title reigns in the history of the Jacksonville-based promotion. Considering how underwhelming he has been as AEW's premier titleholder, it might be the last run Jon Moxley might have with the much-desired championship.

Ad

With the rise of stars like Will Ospreay, Kyle Fletcher, and Darby Allin, Tony Khan might be tempted to inject some fresh blood into the main event scene. Aside from The Purveyor of Violence, CM Punk is the only individual to have more than one run with the AEW World Championship.

Having spent plenty of time as the flagbearer of the promotion, Jon Moxley might decide to take a backseat to other stars following the end of his current title reign.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback