3 Stars we might never see again in AEW after they missed All Out 2025

AEW All Out was one of the company's biggest shows this year. Great matches and weekly stories led to huge moments at the pay-per-view. They delivered a fitting response to WWE's attempt to counterprogram them. The event featured a violent, classic, athletic, and high-stakes contest. In the main event, Hangman Page stood over Kyle Fletcher.The pay-per-view featured many returns. Jack Perry was last seen in November 2024 in AEW. However, just moments after his return, he betrayed The Young Bucks, reunited with Luchasaurus, and turned babyface. Beth Phoenix came out to help Adam Copeland against FTR, but was instead stretchered out of the building. PAC also made his comeback with a new look.While these were some important returns, stars like Jay White, Will Ospreay, Swerve Strickland, and a few other talents are still recovering from injuries. However, some names that aren't injured are still not part of creative plans. Let's take a look at some of the names that might not return to AEW, as they missed All Out.#3. KamilleThe Brickhouse stood tall behind Mercedes Mone for many months. She was written off TV shortly after quitting her alliance with the TBS Champion. After over 10 months of absence, she is still missing from the Jacksonville-based promotion. A recent report claimed that she has been working on a major show. However, Kamille had plenty of chances to return in the past few months. She also had a great opportunity to confront Mercedes Mone after her match against Riho at All Out. Yet, she didn't come back. It seems like while the star is All Elite, she might not appear on TV again due to unrevealed reasons.#2. Britt BakerThe former AEW Women's World Champion's hiatus has sparked many rumors, which could also prove to be true in the future. She hasn't been seen since November 2024. It was rumored that she caused a lot of trouble backstage. Another rumor claimed that she wants to leave AEW for WWE and has asked for a release.Britt Baker hasn't been injured but is still choosing to be absent from the company. It seems like Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. might not return to All Elite Wrestling and is waiting for her contract to expire.#1. Chris Jericho left AEW?The inaugural AEW World Champion has been one of the most influential personalities in the promotion's history. However, he might be on his way out this year. His contract will expire in December 2025. WWE is also interested in bringing him back. He hasn't appeared in the promotion since April.Initially, Chris Jericho took a hiatus due to his tour, but months have passed, and the star hasn't returned to the Jacksonville-based promotion. If he were to return, Toronto would be the best place, as Canada is his home country. It seems like the Le Champion is really headed to WWE.It will be interesting to see if any of these stars will come back to the Tony Khan-led promotion in the future.