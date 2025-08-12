  • home icon
  • AEW
  • 3 Stars MJF could recruit to help him win the AEW World Title after The Hurt Syndicate exit

3 Stars MJF could recruit to help him win the AEW World Title after The Hurt Syndicate exit

By Tejas Pagare
Published Aug 12, 2025 04:22 GMT
MJF was removed from Hurt Syndicate [MJF
MJF was removed from The Hurt Syndicate [Image via MJF's X handle]

AEW star MJF is on his quest to become a two-time world champion. He even joined The Hurt Syndicate to get help from the faction to win the gold. He finally won the Men's Casino Gauntlet match at All In: Texas and can cash in his contract to challenge AEW World Champion Hangman Page at any time. However, things aren't going as well for him.

Ad

The Hurt Syndicate has kicked out Maxwell after his selfish actions. MVP explained that the faction has been like family, while The Salt of the Earth only cared about himself. Montel Vontavious Porter also warned him that if MJF wins the title, Bobby Lashley will come right after him.

On the other hand, Hangman Page is firm that Maxwell won't get a title shot until he cashes in his contract. However, things might have changed last week when he faced Mark Briscoe on Dynamite. The Cowboy promised Briscoe that he would get a title shot if he won a match against The Salt of the Earth. The tables could have turned on Page now, as MJF won the match.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The two will go face-to-face this Wednesday. If a match gets official, let's take a look at who might help him win the AEW World Championship.

WWE punished Cody for being too popular? Check now!

#3. Wardlow

Mr. Mayhem is a former henchman of Maxwell. The latter insulted him, so he left his alliance. The former TNT Champion is currently off TV due to an injury sustained in early 2024. Although he was medically cleared a few months ago, he has been absent due to a major project. It was reported that filming of the project is ongoing.

Ad

It was also noted by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Wardlow was present backstage on an episode of Dynamite, which took place in Cleveland, Ohio. This suggests that Wardlow might return to AEW soon.

Ad

The 37-year-old could help Friedman during the contest. With Mr. Mayhem being a bigger star than he was earlier, their dynamic alliance would be entertaining.

#2. The enemy of the enemy is a friend

Jon Moxley's iconic title reign was ended by Hangman Page at All In: Texas. Moxley might still be grieving over his defeat and could be waiting for the right moment to strike. If MJF faces The Cowboy next week, The Purveyor of Violence might interfere and help MJF win the world title.

Ad
Ad

This temporary alliance might be a nightmare for Maxwell, as Jon Moxley will then go after MJF for the AEW World Championship.

#1. MVP could betray The Hurt Syndicate for MJF

MVP was the only one vouching for Maxwell when no one else did. He was the main reason The Salt of the Earth was in the faction.

Montel Vontavious Porter and the former AEW World Champion's close relationship was clearly visible on TV. If The Hurt Syndicate isn't working well, MVP might betray Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin.

Ad
Ad

Furthermore, Montel could even help Maxwell become the AEW World Champion and manage him. The duo would cause chaos in AEW if The Salt of the Earth manages to defeat Hangman Page in the future.

It will be interesting to see what happens next in The Hurt Syndicate-Maxwell saga.

About the author
Tejas Pagare

Tejas Pagare

Twitter icon

Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.

Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.

His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.

In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things.

Know More

Is Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Check all the details!

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications