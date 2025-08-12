3 Stars MJF could recruit to help him win the AEW World Title after The Hurt Syndicate exit

AEW star MJF is on his quest to become a two-time world champion. He even joined The Hurt Syndicate to get help from the faction to win the gold. He finally won the Men's Casino Gauntlet match at All In: Texas and can cash in his contract to challenge AEW World Champion Hangman Page at any time. However, things aren't going as well for him.The Hurt Syndicate has kicked out Maxwell after his selfish actions. MVP explained that the faction has been like family, while The Salt of the Earth only cared about himself. Montel Vontavious Porter also warned him that if MJF wins the title, Bobby Lashley will come right after him.On the other hand, Hangman Page is firm that Maxwell won't get a title shot until he cashes in his contract. However, things might have changed last week when he faced Mark Briscoe on Dynamite. The Cowboy promised Briscoe that he would get a title shot if he won a match against The Salt of the Earth. The tables could have turned on Page now, as MJF won the match.The two will go face-to-face this Wednesday. If a match gets official, let's take a look at who might help him win the AEW World Championship.#3. WardlowMr. Mayhem is a former henchman of Maxwell. The latter insulted him, so he left his alliance. The former TNT Champion is currently off TV due to an injury sustained in early 2024. Although he was medically cleared a few months ago, he has been absent due to a major project. It was reported that filming of the project is ongoing.It was also noted by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Wardlow was present backstage on an episode of Dynamite, which took place in Cleveland, Ohio. This suggests that Wardlow might return to AEW soon.WrestlePurists @WrestlePuristsLINKWardlow was backstage at AEW TV in Cleveland. He’s from the area. - WONThe 37-year-old could help Friedman during the contest. With Mr. Mayhem being a bigger star than he was earlier, their dynamic alliance would be entertaining.#2. The enemy of the enemy is a friendJon Moxley's iconic title reign was ended by Hangman Page at All In: Texas. Moxley might still be grieving over his defeat and could be waiting for the right moment to strike. If MJF faces The Cowboy next week, The Purveyor of Violence might interfere and help MJF win the world title.This temporary alliance might be a nightmare for Maxwell, as Jon Moxley will then go after MJF for the AEW World Championship.#1. MVP could betray The Hurt Syndicate for MJFMVP was the only one vouching for Maxwell when no one else did. He was the main reason The Salt of the Earth was in the faction. Montel Vontavious Porter and the former AEW World Champion's close relationship was clearly visible on TV. If The Hurt Syndicate isn't working well, MVP might betray Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin.All Elite Wrestling @AEWLINKDo you think The Hurt Syndicate regrets Choo Choo Choosing @The_MJF?Furthermore, Montel could even help Maxwell become the AEW World Champion and manage him. The duo would cause chaos in AEW if The Salt of the Earth manages to defeat Hangman Page in the future.It will be interesting to see what happens next in The Hurt Syndicate-Maxwell saga.