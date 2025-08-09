  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Huge Update on Wardlow Amid AEW Hiatus - Reports 

By Enzo Curabo
Published Aug 09, 2025 00:44 GMT
Wardlow is a former TNT Champion [photo: AEW Official Website]
Wardlow is a former three-time TNT Champion [Photo credit: AEW's official website]

A new report regarding Wardlow following his long absence from AEW has emerged. This has shed some light on his recent whereabouts and his standing within the Jacksonville-based company.

Mr. Mayhem has not been seen on screen for more than a year, as he was active during the earlier parts of 2024 alongside the Undisputed Kingdom. He last stepped foot in an All Elite Wrestling ring in March that year, when he challenged Samoa Joe for the AEW World Championship. His absence has been due to injuries, which he has since recovered from. But he had some obligations outside the ring.

On the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was reported that Wardlow was present backstage for the most recent episode of AEW Dynamite. This took place in Cleveland, Ohio, which is said to be where he resides. It is still unclear how close the former TNT Champion is to his in-ring return.

Wardlow recently shared his daily routine amidst his hiatus

Following a recent trend where individuals post snippets of their daily routines, Wardlow has done the same. This also served as a way to way for him to update his fans regarding what he's been up to.

He took to Instagram to post a short video enumerating each step of his routine in his caption.

"The past year has been filled with a lot of changes, a lot of faith, and a lot of rebuilding from the ground up. I don’t have any one making me breakfast or handing me my shoes, but I take care of myself pretty well on my own. This is my daily morning routine. Pray, ground, jog, swim, couple flips to make sure I still got it, read, write, water my plant (not shown), morning shake…. Yes I love honey," he wrote.
The landscape of AEW has greatly changed since the last time the 37-year-old appeared on TV. His former faction is no longer the band it once was and is now just down to two active members. There have also been a plethora of stars to join the company since then. It remains to be seen how he'll factor in.

Enzo Curabo

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
