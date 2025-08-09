Huge Update on Wardlow Amid AEW Hiatus - Reports 

A new report regarding Wardlow following his long absence from AEW has emerged. This has shed some light on his recent whereabouts and his standing within the Jacksonville-based company.Mr. Mayhem has not been seen on screen for more than a year, as he was active during the earlier parts of 2024 alongside the Undisputed Kingdom. He last stepped foot in an All Elite Wrestling ring in March that year, when he challenged Samoa Joe for the AEW World Championship. His absence has been due to injuries, which he has since recovered from. But he had some obligations outside the ring.On the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was reported that Wardlow was present backstage for the most recent episode of AEW Dynamite. This took place in Cleveland, Ohio, which is said to be where he resides. It is still unclear how close the former TNT Champion is to his in-ring return.WrestlePurists @WrestlePuristsLINKWardlow was backstage at AEW TV in Cleveland. He’s from the area. - WONWardlow recently shared his daily routine amidst his hiatusFollowing a recent trend where individuals post snippets of their daily routines, Wardlow has done the same. This also served as a way to way for him to update his fans regarding what he's been up to.He took to Instagram to post a short video enumerating each step of his routine in his caption.&quot;The past year has been filled with a lot of changes, a lot of faith, and a lot of rebuilding from the ground up. I don’t have any one making me breakfast or handing me my shoes, but I take care of myself pretty well on my own. This is my daily morning routine. Pray, ground, jog, swim, couple flips to make sure I still got it, read, write, water my plant (not shown), morning shake…. Yes I love honey,&quot; he wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe landscape of AEW has greatly changed since the last time the 37-year-old appeared on TV. His former faction is no longer the band it once was and is now just down to two active members. There have also been a plethora of stars to join the company since then. It remains to be seen how he'll factor in.