3 stars who could potentially debut on this week's AEW Dynamite

At the 2025 AEW Revolution, Kenny Omega dethroned Konosuke Takeshita to become the new International Champion. The Best Bout Machine defeated The Alpha in a hard-hitting clash to capture the coveted title.

Ahead of tonight's episode of Dynamite, Tony Khan has made a few major announcements regarding the future of the International Championship. The Cleaner will be appearing on the upcoming edition of the Wednesday night show to address the fans following his historic title win at Revolution.

Meanwhile, All Elite Wrestling has announced an International Title Eliminator Tournament, which will culminate at Dynasty on April 6. The competition will begin tonight on Dynamite, where Orange Cassidy will take on Hechicero in the first round. Meanwhile, The Beast Mortos will battle with a "wild card" participant in the same episode.

Interestingly, the wild card competitor might end up being someone who is yet to appear in the Jacksonville-based promotion. In this article, let's look at three stars who could debut on the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite.

#3. Josh Alexander could show up to battle The Beast Mortos

Josh Alexander is regarded as a wrestling mastermind. The Walking Weapon recently wrestled his last match for TNA Wrestling, and reports suggest that he could be on his way to AEW.

During his memorable stint with Total Nonstop Action, The Ronin proved he could be the cornerstone of any wrestling promotion. The former TNA World Champion is one of the most complete wrestlers in today's industry, and he must be introduced in a significant way to the All Elite fans.

The Walking Weapon could be revealed as the wild card participant on the upcoming episode of Dynamite. He could make quick work of The Beast Mortos to advance into the next round of the International Title Eliminator Tourney.

Conquering the Stallion in his first-ever match for All Elite Wrestling would make him appear like a big deal to the fans. It would also excite people about a possible Josh Alexander vs. Kenny Omega contest.

#2. Speedball Mike Bailey could finally arrive in AEW this Wednesday night

On the February 22, 2025, episode of Collision, AEW officially confirmed the signing of Speedball Mike Bailey. The Canadian star has been making waves on the independent circuit for years and is now ready to leave his mark in Tony Khan's promotion.

The 34-year-old star could create a buzz by entering the International Title Eliminator Tournament and facing The Beast Mortos in a singles competition.

It would be an intriguing clash of styles to keep the fans on the edge of their seats. With his incredible athleticism, Bailey could overcome the strength of the monstrous star.

A win over The Beast Mortos would not only take Bailey closer to his first title in the promotion, but it would also help him familiarize himself with the audience.

#1. Tom Pestock could be a great addition to the AEW roster

Tom Pestock (FKA Baron Corbin) was considered a WWE lifer at one point. The Lone Wolf bagged several impressive accolades during his eight-year stint on the main roster.

The Stamford-based promotion trusted Corbin enough to let him be the one to retire veteran Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 35. However, after that, the former Constable kept falling down the ranks in the sports entertainment juggernaut, leading him to go back to NXT.

In November 2024, Tom Pestock exited WWE after the company refused to renew his contract. The former United States Champion has been active on the independent circuit since then, with many fans expecting him to land in AEW soon.

Tony Khan could finally bring Pestock to the Jacksonville-based promotion on the upcoming episode of Dynamite and take on The Beast Mortos. While he may face some tough competition from the 249lb star, the former WWE star could ultimately beat the popular figure to advance into the next round.

On many occasions, Pestock has proven himself to be a well-rounded performer, and Tony Khan might not want to let go of the chance to sign him.

