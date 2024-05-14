3 Stars who reportedly want out of AEW

AEW is a place where many wrestlers have found a new lease of life when it comes to resurrecting their careers. Several stars who were not appropriately utilized or never got a chance in WWE found a new home to showcase their talents to the world.

However, it has not been a smooth ride for everyone. For every MJF, there is a Wardlow and other stars who are reportedly unhappy with their booking or lack of chances on the main roster.

In this article, we will look at three wrestlers who reportedly want out of Tony Khan's company.

#3. Wardlow

Wardlow promised a lot but failed to deliver. He had a decent first run when he became the TNT Champion and also feuded with CM Punk and MJF. However, he got injured and was out for a while. His return was very sudden and seemed like it was forced upon him.

When he joined the Undisputed Kingdom, there was some promise, but that, too, has fallen flat. It was recently reported that he wanted out of AEW, and it is not hard to see why.

Maybe a change of scenery will help the former TNT Champion achieve his potential.

#2. Ricky Starks

Much was expected of Ricky Starks after his epic match with CM Punk, in which he won the Owen Hart Cup. Instead of being pushed as a singles competitor, he was paired with Big Bill in a tag team, and to their credit, they did win the tag team titles.

However, the tag team dissolved after Sting and Darby Allin beat them, and they were lost in the shuffle.

According to Xero News, Starks’ contract is up in June and that he will look to get out of AEW soon.

#1. Jeff Hardy could leave AEW

Jeff Hardy has been troubled by many off-field issues, which have affected his ability to wrestle in high-quality matches. His brother, Matt, who brought him to AEW, left the company in April 2024.

There were reports that his contract would be extended to compensate for all the injuries he had suffered so far, but Fightful Select has reported that this is not the case anymore and that his contract will be ending sometime soon.

It remains to be seen where he might end up once he leaves the company.

