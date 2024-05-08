Former WWE performer could leave AEW soon - Reports

A former WWE star is reported to leave AEW soon. The star in question here is Ricky Starks. Before becoming a top star in the Jacksonville-based promotion, the 34-year-old star made a few appearances in WWE as an enhancement talent.

Starks worked four matches in the company, jobbing to Jinder Mahal, Enzo Amore and Colin Cassady, Kane, and The Revival (Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder).

He was also used in a storyline featuring Ryback, where he was ridiculed and attacked by The Big Guy on the July 29, 2013, edition of Monday Night RAW. Moreover, he had a segment with Roman Reigns on the March 19, 2018, episode of WWE's flagship show, where he played the role of a US Marshal.

For a while, there had been rumors going around that Ricky Starks was looking to exit from AEW. According to a new report from Xero News, he is set to be a free agent in mid-June this year. The source of the news was not named in the report.

Is AEW star Ricky Starks really injured?

Ricky Starks has been absent from TV for a month. PWInsider had reported that he was in Jacksonville, Florida, recently, and was checked out by a medical team. Rumors then started swirling around that he was injured.

But before the rumors could spread further, the former FTW Champion clarified that he was there to have an annual physical checkup, not because he was injured.

''Yeah because everyone had to do their annual physical!'' he wrote.

To ease anyone’s mind, I’m not injured. Never was. Pick another narrative pleaseeeee," Starks added in another tweet.

Ricky Starks was last seen in action on the March 30 edition of Collision. In the show, he and Big Bill suffered a defeat at the hands of Top Flight (Dante Martin & Darius Martin) in the AEW World Tag Team Title Tournament Quarter-Final match.