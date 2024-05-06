Top AEW star confirms he's not injured; return on the cards?

A major AEW star debunks rumors that he is currently injured.

After losing the AEW Tag Team Championships to Sting and Darby Allin, Ricky Starks took some time off television. He eventually returned on the March 30 episode of Dynamite. He and Big Bill lost to Top Flight in a tournament to determine the new AEW World Tag Team Champions.

Following that loss, Ricky Starks has been absent from TV again with rumors that he is injured. There were even reports that he was in Jacksonville, Florida to get checked out by the medical team. However, Starks has since debunked those reports saying that he went to get his annual physical done:

"Yeah because everyone had to do their annual physical."

Starks further stated that he isn't injured nor has he been injured and he asked fans to pick another narrative:

"To ease anyone’s mind, I’m not injured. Never was. Pick another narrative pleaseeeee"

Ricky Starks was all praise of AEW President Tony Khan

Ever since All Elite Wrestling started, Tony Khan has been heavily involved in the promotion and has a lot of day-to-day responsibilities. Despite this, Tony Khan has always found himself in the crosshairs of critics and fans in recent months.

During a recent exclusive interview with Sportskeeda's Bill Apter, Ricky Starks came out and praised his boss for being a great dude:

"He [Tony Khan] is a great dude. He really is. I've never met someone as nice as he is and people always assume someone in that position is gonna be a certain way and he isn't like that. He is a very, very sweet man and people need to realize that we are a startup company. We are all just trying to figure this out." [4:00 - 4:34]

With official confirmation from Ricky Starks, it will be interesting to see if he will return to the ring soon.