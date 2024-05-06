Big update on Ricky Starks amid his AEW absence - Reports

New details have reportedly come to light regarding Ricky Starks amid his AEW absence.

Ever since his AEW debut several years ago, Ricky Starks has been on top of his game. He has delivered standout performances every time he has stepped in the ring. Starks has won the FTW Championship and was the AEW World Tag Team Champion with Big Bill. Given his young age, Starks still has a long way to go before he can hit his ceiling.

After losing the AEW World Tag Team Championships to Sting and Darby Allin, Starks was off television for a couple of weeks. He returned on the 30th episode of AEW Collision to participate in the AEW World Tag Team Title tournament, where he and Big Bill lost to Top Flight. Following this loss, he has been absent from television due to an injury.

PWInsider is now reporting that Starks was in Jacksonville, Florida, where he was checked out by AEW's medical staff. However, there is still no official confirmation of when he will return to the ring.

Ricky Starks opens up on being Sting's first match back in the ring

Sting sent shockwaves through the wrestling world when he first appeared on AEW television. He immediately paired up with Darby Allin and feuded with Team Taz, which featured Brian Cage and Ricky Starks. In fact, The Icon's first match back in the ring was against Team Taz. Coincidentally, Starks was also Sting's second last wrestling match.

During a recent interview with Sportskeeda's Senior Editor Bill Apter, Starks spoke about sharing the ring with Sting in the Hall of Famer's first match back in the ring.

"Sting is a one-of-a-kind dude, A very very great man, very knowledgable and very giving. I wouldn't have asked for a better person to be in the ring for his first match back. It was an honor for me because he trusted me. It's just wild to think that I was Sting's first match back and Sting's second last match," he said.

Based on recent reports, it will be interesting to see whether Starks will return to the ring soon.