Top AEW star comments on being in Sting's first match back (Exclusive)

Top AEW star Ricky Starks recently opened up about being Sting's first opponent in All Elite Wrestling.

Sting debuted in All Elite Wrestling in 2020 and recently retired from in-ring competition at Revolution pay-per-view. The Icon teamed up with Darby Allin to successfully defend his World Tag Team Championship against Nicholas & Matthew Jackson (The Young Bucks) in a Tornado Tag Team Match. The Hall of Famer sons also paid tribute to their father during the match by dressing up as Surfer Sting and Wolfpac Sting, a heartleft throwback to his WCW days.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Ricky Starks praised The Icon and shared that he's honored to be his first and second last opponent in AEW.

"Sting is a one-of-a-kind dude, A very very great man, very knowledgable and very giving. I wouldn't have asked for a better person to be in the ring for his first match back. It was an honor for me because he trusted me. It's just wild to think that I was Sting's first match back and Sting's second last match," he said. [01:54 to 02:24]

AEW star Ricky Starks further compared Sting's aura to The Undertaker

The Undertaker and Sting are often compared by many fans as both men have many similarities in their wrestling characters. A potential showdown between the two is still on the bucket list of many wrestling fans who still wonder about the hype a match between the two legends would have created during the Invasion storyline in 2001.

Speaking in the same interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Ricky Starks stated that Sting has a positive aura and compared it to The Undertaker.

"I think there's this interesting aura. There's a vibe to Sting that you can't really put your finger on and even when you talk to him and be in front of him, it's a good vibe, it's a very positive, intriguing, and engaging vibe with him. I think seeing that the same way people saw Taker [Undertaker] they're just intrigued by this man." [From 02:25 to 03:00]

Expand Tweet

Sting is now officially retired however, many still wonder if he will ever return to AEW Television in the future. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for The Icon in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Also watch:

When using quotes from the article, please give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and backlink the YouTube video.

We found a missing AEW star RIGHT HERE.

Poll : Did you enjoy Sting's retirement match at AEW Revolution? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion