3 stars who could return next in AEW after Sting

Sting made his return to AEW at WrestleDream 2025 and helped Darby Allin in his I Quit Match against Jon Moxley. This wasn't the first time that The Icon came to help his former tag team partner after his retirement. He returned at All In 2024 to help Darby again. However, it looked like Sting might not be the only one who could return to the Jacksonville-based promotion soon. Here are three stars who could return to AEW after Sting.#3. Britt BakerBritt Baker was the first female wrestler signed by Tony Khan. As a result, she was an instrumental part of the AEW roster during the promotion's early years. She even won the Women's World Championship and was considered one of the pillars of the promotion.However, health issues resulted in Baker taking significant time away from the ring. Although she made her return briefly last year and even feuded with Mercedes Mone, she wasn't booked the same way. Additionally, she also got into a backstage altercation with MJF, which only hurt her reputation. The former AEW Women's World Champion was taken off TV in November 2024, with her last match taking place on the 13th November episode of Dynamite. This has caused fans to wonder if she could be on her way out of the promotion. However, it looks like her time on the sidelines might be coming to an end soon.Tony Khan admitted in a recent interview that Baker is still very much with All Elite Wrestling, and he'd love to see her make her return soon. Based on his statement, it looks like her return could be imminent.#2. Chris JerichoChris Jericho was an instrumental part of AEW during the promotion's early years. He served as the inaugural World Champion in the company's history. Over the years, he has been a regular feature on TV and is always involved in major storylines. However, he has not been seen on AEW TV since April this year, leaving fans to wonder why he is absent.Amidst his absence, he has been posting clips from his time in WWE on social media, causing fans to wonder if he was thinking about leaving the Jacksonville-based promotion for the sports entertainment juggernaut, especially with his contract coming up. However, it looks like that might not be the case.During recent interviews, Tony Khan openly stated that Chris Jericho is always welcome back in his company. Therefore, it should only be a matter of time before the former World Champion decides to make his return.#1. MJF could be making his return to AEW soonMJF is undoubtedly the best homegrown talent that AEW has produced over the years. He has established himself as the biggest heel in professional wrestling and has proven himself to be the future of the industry.Given his rising star power and popularity, there is a huge demand for the Wolf of Wrestling outside the ring. This includes appearances in movies and TV shows. The Salt of the Earth is currently on hiatus from the ring because he is busy filming for Violent Night 2, which is set to release in December 2026. However, as soon as the filming for this movie ends, Maxwell Jacob Friedman will be back in the ring.It will be interesting to see which of these returns will happen first.