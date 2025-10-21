Tony Khan FINALLY provides an update on Britt Baker amid her prolonged absence from AEW

Tony Khan has finally given fans a major update about Britt Baker's absence from AEW, which has been a topic of discussion for months.
Britt Baker is an original in Tony Khan's promotion, having joined the promotion in 2019, the year it was incepted. Dr. D.M.D. quickly established herself as one of the leaders of the women's division and one of the most prominent Women's World Champions. Despite her accolades, Baker seems to have lost some of her stake in the Jacksonville-based promotion due to her unexplained absence from the company, which began in November 2024. Recently, suspicions arose that Tony Khan does not enjoy dealing with Baker. However, Khan's latest update regarding Britt should ease tensions.
Talking to Josh Martinez of Z100 New York, Khan said that Baker is a fantastic star and is very much with the promotion.
“What a great star in AEW Dr. Britt Baker has been. She is still a fantastic wrestling star. She's been away from AEW for a while, but still very much with us, and at some point hopefully soon, I'd love to see Britt Baker come back,” said Khan [H/T: Drainmaker on X]
Check out Tony Khan's comments in the video below:
Details about Britt Baker's AEW contract were recently revealed
Amid her extended absence from the company, there was a lot of speculation about the length of Britt Baker's All Elite Wrestling contract. A report from Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select earlier this month clarified the situation. Responding to a fan during a weekly Q&A, Ross said that Dr. D.M.D.'s contract could go up till 2027.
“Her contract goes at least a year. At least a year. And then they could add injury time to it, assuming it’s like every other deal. That would take her well into 2027.”
Tony Khan's recent statements about Baker will encourage her fans who are hopeful she will return to All Elite Wrestling. That said, only time will tell when it will happen.
