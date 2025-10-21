Tony Khan FINALLY provides an update on Britt Baker amid her prolonged absence from AEW

Tony Khan has finally given fans a major update about Britt Baker's absence from AEW, which has been a topic of discussion for months.

Ad

Britt Baker is an original in Tony Khan's promotion, having joined the promotion in 2019, the year it was incepted. Dr. D.M.D. quickly established herself as one of the leaders of the women's division and one of the most prominent Women's World Champions. Despite her accolades, Baker seems to have lost some of her stake in the Jacksonville-based promotion due to her unexplained absence from the company, which began in November 2024. Recently, suspicions arose that Tony Khan does not enjoy dealing with Baker. However, Khan's latest update regarding Britt should ease tensions.

Ad

Trending

Talking to Josh Martinez of Z100 New York, Khan said that Baker is a fantastic star and is very much with the promotion.

“What a great star in AEW Dr. Britt Baker has been. She is still a fantastic wrestling star. She's been away from AEW for a while, but still very much with us, and at some point hopefully soon, I'd love to see Britt Baker come back,” said Khan [H/T: Drainmaker on X]

Ad

Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!

Check out Tony Khan's comments in the video below:

Ad

Details about Britt Baker's AEW contract were recently revealed

Amid her extended absence from the company, there was a lot of speculation about the length of Britt Baker's All Elite Wrestling contract. A report from Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select earlier this month clarified the situation. Responding to a fan during a weekly Q&A, Ross said that Dr. D.M.D.'s contract could go up till 2027.

Ad

“Her contract goes at least a year. At least a year. And then they could add injury time to it, assuming it’s like every other deal. That would take her well into 2027.”

Tony Khan's recent statements about Baker will encourage her fans who are hopeful she will return to All Elite Wrestling. That said, only time will tell when it will happen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Raj Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.



As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.



Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.



Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.



In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.



He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele. Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences