3 stars who could return on this week AEW Dynamite (October 1, 2025)

AEW first launched in 2019. Since then, the company has grown leaps and bounds, and Tony Khan has expanded the roster size and has taken the company to new heights despite some challenges from WWE. This week, AEW Dynamite will be celebrating its sixth anniversary. As a result, Tony Khan has a stacked card of matches planned for the show. Given the significance of the show, several stars could make their return to the Jacksonville-based promotion. Here are three stars who could return this week on Dynamite.#3. Chris JerichoChris Jericho was one of the key figures responsible for the growth of AEW. He was a prominent feature on TV for several years. He was also the promotion's inaugural World Champion. Over the years, Jericho's presence on TV has only grown stronger. He also represented ROH as the World Champion. However, since he lost the ROH World Title in April this year, Jericho has taken a rare leave of absence from Tony Khan's promotion. He has not been seen on TV for the past several months. Amid his absence, there has been speculation that the former World Champion could leave the company for WWE. Jericho has also fueled this speculation by posting clips from his time in the sports entertainment juggernaut on social media.Hence, this week on Dynamite, Tony Khan could pull off a perfect surprise by having Jericho make his return to TV.#2. Britt BakerBritt Baker was the first female performer signed to AEW. As a result, she was treated like a big deal during the company's early years. At one point, she was even considered one of the pillars of the Jacksonville-based promotion. Her promising career got derailed due to health issues. After returning to the ring, she hasn't competed in many matches.Her last match for the Jacksonville-based promotion took place in November 2024. Since then, she has not competed for any other promotion as well. AEW recently referenced the former Women's World Champion by posting a clip from one of her matches against Thunder Rosa. Perhaps, this was Tony Khan's way of teasing that Baker could be returning to the ring again.#1. Andrade could return this week on AEW DynamiteAfter a disappointing run in All Elite Wrestling, Andrade left Tony Khan's promotion and joined WWE last year. He was booked in a stellar feud with Carmelo Hayes, which included some spectacular matches. However, after spending over a year in the Stamford-based promotion, Andrade was released a few weeks ago due to disciplinary reasons.Now, Tony Khan could try to bring Andrade back to his promotion as a surprise for the fans. Given All Elite Wrestling's growing partnership with CMLL, Tony could use Andrade's popularity in Mexico to increase his company's presence in the country. Andrade could feature heavily in CMLL and also make rare appearances on Collision and Dynamite.It will be interesting to see what Tony Khan has in store for this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.