3 stars Tony Khan needs to bring back before they follow Rey Fenix to WWE

Last night on WWE SmackDown, Rey Fenix officially made his debut. The luchador's successful outing could make Tony Khan bring back some major names to AEW.

A couple of weeks ago, AEW released Rey Fenix, Miro, Malakai Black, and Ricky Starks. Fenix made his debut on last night's SmackDown and defeated Nathan Frazer. The rest of the released talent is also reportedly on their way to the Stamford-based promotion.

The success of former AEW stars in WWE could make Tony Khan bring some of his major talents back to television to prevent them from following Rey Fenix to the Stamford-based promotion.

#3. Kamille

Kamille was a promising star upon her signing with AEW, and many believed she would be booked in huge feuds. She was placed alongside Mercedes Mone as her bodyguard however, Kamille quit her position and has been absent from television since.

The former NWA star has also aired frustrations with her direction in the promotion. Tony Khan could finally bring her back to television and place her in a prominent position, and potentially stop her from making plans to move to WWE in the future.

#2. Britt Baker

Britt Baker has been absent from television for a while now. The D.M.D. has reportedly not been used in programming due to backstage issues. She has seemingly reacted to her absence through cryptic posts on social media.

However, Tony Khan could realize the impact she would create if she moves to WWE and bring her back to television as a result. Khan could put her in the main event scene against Toni Storm after the Dynasty PPV event.

#1. Wardlow

Wardlow was considered a future World Champion when he began his career in All Elite Wrestling. After breaking away from MJF, Wardlow managed to capture the TNT Championship three times. However, he was met with some questionable booking decisions that damaged his credibility.

In December 2023, Wardlow was revealed as one of the members of the Undisputed Kingdom, which led many to believe that it might lead to his launch to the main event scene. However, Mr. Mayhem hasn't been used on television since last March when he unsuccessfully challenged Samoa Joe for the AEW World Championship. The Undisputed Kingdom has also rarely mentioned Wardlow.

Tony Khan could bring the former TNT Champion back to programming soon, which could prevent him from moving to WWE. The All Elite Honcho could give Wardlow his main event push against the winner of the World Title match between Swerve Strickland and Jon Moxley at the AEW Dynasty PPV event.

We will have to wait and see if one of these major All Elite Wrestling stars gets brought back to the promotion by Tony Khan.

About the author Muhammad Hamza Muhammad Hamza is a top contributor to Sportskeeda's AEW news writing team.



Hamza has been watching wrestling passionately since 2009 and loves to write stories about it now. Know More