3 stars Tony Khan could project as AEW's version of Roman Reigns

WWE star Roman Reigns has elevated himself to an elite level that probably not many have reached. During the pandemic era, he introduced his 'Tribal Chief' gimmick, which not only made him the biggest star but also popularized pro wrestling. The global sports entertainment juggernaut also reached new heights, riding the coattails of his generational run.

AEW's MJF has been getting a lot of spotlight recently as he is starring in the upcoming Happy Gilmore 2, which also stars legendary actor Adam Sandler. The movie will stream on Netflix, and Maxwell has been busy promoting the film. Along with him, Becky Lynch also plays a major part in the movie.

Recently, WWE veteran Jonathan Coachman claimed that with the popularity MJF has gained from the film, they should make him the Roman Reigns of AEW. He has been great on the microphone and in the squared circle. However, a sudden push while being a part of the Hurt Syndicate might hurt the faction.

Let's take a look at some of the major AEW names who could be the next Roman Reigns.

#3. Kyle Fletcher

The Protostar is one of the most promising stars in the AEW locker room. Despite being young, he has risen to a new level in the past few months. He split with his long-time tag team partner, Will Ospreay, and changed his look last year. His new presentation as a heel has been great. However, he is yet to pick up important victories in the promotion.

Kyle Fletcher might win the TNT Championship in the coming weeks. However, a midcard title won't be enough for him. He should be involved in entertaining stories alongside top stars. Within a year, AEW has the opportunity to turn Fletcher into a star like Roman Reigns.

#2. Swerve Strickland - The Mogul Chief

The Most Dangerous Man in AEW turned from a normal WWE midcard player to a world champion in AEW. With just a little more polish, he could become a huge draw for the Jacksonville-based company. Fans love him, and his matches always deliver. While he was booked great during his AEW World Championship reign, Swerve Strickland's title reign could have been better.

It seems like the Realest star will have to turn heel in the future. Swerve Strickland has the same dedication level as Roman Reigns, and if the former is pushed hard enough, he could become AEW's Mogul Chief.

#1. Will Ospreay could be AEW's Roman Reigns

The Aerial Assassin is the whole package. He is everything a pro wrestler should be. His promos are genuine, and his in-ring skills are incomparable. However, Tony Khan has yet to push the former International Champion in a way fans feel he should be. He has been involved in several high-stakes matches since joining AEW, and fans support him.

Similar to Roman Reigns, he is a polarizing figure and can bring in eyes to the Jacksonville-based promotion when the time is right.

Kazuchika Okada recently unified two championships, similar to what The Tribal Chief did at WrestleMania 38. However, some feel it's too late for The Rainmaker to become the promotion's face.

It will be interesting to see who will step up and become The Head of the Table.

