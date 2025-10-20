3 Stars Who Could Be Done with AEW After They Missed WrestleDream 2025

AEW WrestleDream was a blockbuster pay-per-view. Fans saw a lot of great matches throughout the show. The highlight was the main event between Jon Moxley and Darby Allin as the brutal 'I Quit' match was very intense. However, it was different from last year's WrestleDream, where the company was overwhelmed by the Death Riders' terrorism.

This year, the pay-per-view featured Darby Allin conquering the dark shadow of the promotion. The event also saw The Opps turning heel on Hangman Page. The tag team and women's divisions also made an impact during the event. The Hurt Syndicate is now the number one contender for the AEW World Trios Championship after beating The Demand.

The absence of stars like MJF, Will Ospreay, and Swerve Strickland was felt during the show. However, they will be returning soon once they recover. Interestingly, some wrestlers are very healthy but still haven't been seen on AEW TV for a long time. It seems like we might never see them in the company again, as they missed WrestleDream 2025.

#3. Britt Baker

The former AEW Women's World Champion has been absent since November 2024. It appears she has been kept off TV because of backstage issues. Britt Baker was even suspended from the company last year. Fans expected her to show up on Dynamite in Pittsburgh, her hometown, but she didn't, and many lost hope for her return.

However, many of them still believed Britt Baker would return at WrestleDream to face Mercedes Mone in an open challenge, which was answered by Mina Shirakawa. It seems like Baker won't ever return to the company, as Tony Khan didn't bring her back despite all the chances she had.

#2. Keith Lee

The former AEW World Tag Team Champion took a hiatus from the company in December 2023 due to an undisclosed health issue. He even had surgery months later. He was part of the initial Worlds End pay-per-view but was pulled out at the last minute. During his hiatus, he has been updating fans on his health on social media.

A few months ago, Keith Lee revealed that he was medically cleared to wrestle but was still sitting on the sidelines. The Limitless One also said that he's waiting for Tony Khan's call to return. Since the star power has already been low due to an increased number of injuries, Keith Lee would have been a major attraction. However, his absence indicates that he might be done with AEW.

#1. Chris Jericho might leave AEW

The inaugural AEW World Champion has been absent since April 2025. He was supposed to take a few weeks off for his band Fozzy's tour. However, it looks like Chris Jericho won't be returning to the Jacksonville-based promotion anymore. Rumors about his WWE return have been running wild since August. His contract is also set to end in December 2025.

After months of rumors, a recent report claimed that he is returning to the sports entertainment juggernaut for a retirement tour and Hall of Fame induction. He could have made a farewell appearance for the company at WrestleDream. However, it seems like he will be directly featured on WWE TV in the future.

It remains to be seen which of these stars will sign with WWE in a few years.

