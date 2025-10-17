Chris Jericho's possible return to WWE fueled by two key reasons (REPORTS)

In the last few weeks speculation around Chris Jericho returning to WWE has picked up. Despite being instrumental in setting up WWE's rival AEW, Jericho could return to the promotion where he made his name.The Ayatollah of Rock 'n' Rolla has said that he isn't opposed to coming back to the Stamford-based promotion. With his AEW contract set to expire at the end of this year, fans are expecting him to show up in WWE.A possibility of an appearance at Royal Rumble next year has been reported, but Chris Jericho is seeking more than just a loud pop.According to a recent report in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), the former WWE Champion's desire to work in the promotion again is fueled by two reasons. According to the report, people in WWE believe that Jericho is coming back for a Hall of Fame induction and eyeing his own retirement tour.Y2J might see a retirement tour, similar to what John Cena has done, as a perfect way to conclude his WWE career.He has been with AEW since 2019 and last competed in WWE in 2018, entering last in the Greatest Royal Rumble match.WWE recently acknowledged Chris JerichoAt Crown Jewel, John Cena put AJ Styles in the Walls of Jericho as a tribute to his former rival. The crowd in Perth acknowledged it with chanting Jericho's name, showing that the WWE Universe still harbors love for him.WWE also shared the compilation video of all of Cena's tributes during his match against Styles on X/Twitter. Notably, they also chose to include a clip of Chris Jericho putting Cena in the Walls of Jericho, right below the Crown Jewel footage.Meanwhile, the first-ever WWE Undisputed Champion also shared the video of his return to the company in 2012 on his TikTok.These developments have only intensified the speculation, and now it remains to be seen how the story further develops in the coming days.