WWE drops a huge Chris Jericho bombshell amid rumors of him returning to the company

Chris Jericho's rumored return to WWE has been a major subject of debate in recent months. The Stamford-based promotion recently fueled the rumors after dropping a bombshell themselves.The Ayatollah of Rock' n' Rolla has been absent from AEW television for a long time. During his hiatus, he has constantly dropped hints of a return to his previous company, WWE. Moreover, his contract with the Jacksonville-based promotion expires in December, and a recent development also saw Jericho not announcing any All Elite Wrestling roster member for his cruise, unlike previous years.At the same time, the 17-time World Champion John Cena recently paid tribute to Chris Jericho. During his match against AJ Styles at WWE Crown Jewel, Cena locked Styles into the Walls of Jericho, acknowledging his storied history with the first-ever Undisputed Champion.WWE also took to their X to include that spot in a video compilation of all tributes that Cena paid to his various past rivals during that blockbuster showdown. Furthermore, they also chose to include a past clip of Jericho doing the move during a match with The Never Seen 17 himself, right below the Crown Jewel footage.&quot;@JohnCena keeps blessing us with all these tributes 🐐.Chris Jericho spoke on the possibility of returning to WWEWhile the rumors continue to float, Chris Jericho himself has spoken about the possibility of making his return to WWE. He clarified that while he remains with AEW for now, he would not oppose returning to his former promotion.“The best thing that can happen to wrestling is AEW and the fact that there are two huge promotions that you can choose from just makes it better for the guys, makes it better for the fans, and everybody in between. I’m not going anywhere for a long while. I’m still with AEW for right now. Would I go back to WWE? I wouldn’t be opposed to it. We just have to see what happens.&quot;With major hints dropped, it remains to be seen if Chris Jericho will indeed make a thunderous comeback to WWE.