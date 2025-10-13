Chris Jericho finally reacts to John Cena paying him tribute at WWE Crown Jewel

At WWE Crown Jewel 2025, John Cena paid tribute to long-time rival Chris Jericho, and now the Nueve has finally responded to Cena's homage.
John Cena is currently on his retirement tour and has four appearances remaining after Crown Jewel 2025, where he faced AJ Styles in a blockbuster match, being widely hailed as the match of the year. The match became iconic because both superstars paid tribute to their former rivals during their careers, using signature moves from many of their past opponents. Among these, Cena, in particular, paid homage to AEW star and WWE legend Chris Jericho by using his WWE finisher, and now Y2J has finally responded to Cena's tribute online.
During the match, The Never-Seen 17 put Styles in the "Walls Of Jericho," a submission move Le Champion still uses today as his signature move. Jericho posted a clip of the spot on his Instagram stories, acknowledging the tribute.
Check out Y2J's Instagram story here.
Chris Jericho recently addressed the possibility of going to WWE
Amid his absence from AEW, Chris Jericho has been linked to a move to World Wrestling Entertainment for some time, and in a recent interview with the Daily Mail, Le Champion clarified his plans in the wrestling business. The former AEW World Champion said he remains with AEW but wouldn't oppose returning to the Stamford-based promotion.
“The best thing that can happen to wrestling is AEW and the fact that there are two huge promotions that you can choose from just makes it better for the guys, makes it better for the fans, and everybody in between. I’m not going anywhere for a long while. I’m still with AEW for right now. Would I go back to WWE? I wouldn’t be opposed to it. We just have to see what happens," said Jericho.
It's worth noting that Chris Jericho's AEW contract is set to expire in December this year. Time will tell what the future holds for the Nueve in wrestling.