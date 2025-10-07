Chris Jericho finally speaks up about his future amid rampant WWE return rumors

AEW star Chris Jericho has been an integral part of the Jacksonville-based promotion for many years. He was the inaugural world champion, and his presence helped the company attract many new fans for years. However, it seems like he may not be a part of AEW for too long.

The Demo God's contract with AEW will expire in December 2025. Despite being in great shape and healthy, he has been sitting on the shelf since April. Additionally, WWE has shown interest in signing him as Chris Jericho remains one of the top names in the industry.

While speaking on Busted Open Radio, Le Champion was asked about his future. He said that everybody will have to sit back and wait to see what happens next.

"We don’t know, right? We’ll just have to see," he said.

Chris Jericho directly addressed the possibility of going to WWE

The former AEW World Champion started the rumors of signing with WWE by reacting to a social media post, and they are still running wild.

While speaking on the Daily Mail, Chris Jericho claimed that he is currently with AEW but is uncertain what the future holds. He also stated that he wouldn't mind switching companies and going to the global sports entertainment juggernaut.

“The best thing that can happen to wrestling is AEW and the fact that there are two huge promotions that you can choose from just makes it better for the guys, makes it better for the fans, and everybody in between. I’m not going anywhere for a long while. I’m still with AEW for right now. Would I go back to WWE? I wouldn’t be opposed to it. We just have to see what happens," he said.

It remains to be seen which destination Le Champion will choose in the next couple of months, as he might become a free agent in December.

