3 Stars Who Could Replace Dustin Rhodes as Sammy Guevara's Tag Team Partner in AEW

Following Dustin Rhodes' heartbreaking injury announcement, he may miss an extended period in AEW as he also needs major surgery for this. A major question is the future of the two title belts he holds currently.The Natural holds part of both the ROH Tag Team Titles and the promotion's Six-Man Tag Team Titles. Seeing as he is set for double knee replacement surgery, he may have to relinquish his belts. For the Six-Man Tag Titles, Sammy Guevara could step in as the third man, but for the tag team titles, it is a different question entirely.The Spanish God may need to look for a new partner, someone who will be able to fill in adequately for Dustin Rhodes. This replacement will have a tall task ahead of them, seeing as the Sons of Texas had great success as a duo.Here are some potential candidates:#1. Daniel GarciaIt is no secret that Guevara and Daniel Garcia have a great history and chemistry. For some time, they were both part of the Jericho Appreciation Society, and they have even teamed up as a duo on multiple occasions.With both of them being faces now, they could decide to reunite for old time's sake. Garcia is not frequently with 2.0, so this would not have any clashes of allegiance. This would also allow the former TNT Champion to build himself up once more, with him also planting his roots in ROH. This may be what he needs to build himself up as a legitimate competitor.If the two end up being successful in ROH, they could eventually head over to AEW and pursue a run in their tag team division.#2. HologramHologram has been with AEW for some time and is on an incredible, undefeated streak. He is currently affiliated with The Conglomeration, but this group is far from being an official faction. Sammy Guevara could approach the luchador, given how the Sons of Texas got to team up with him in the past.He could offer him a shot at his first belt and a chance to help him take over ROH as well. Guevara could decide to put his full trust in him, and this would be an unlikely duo that could take over the tag team division. Having someone as formidable as Hologram could work in his favor, and their reign as the ROH Tag Team Champions would become must-see.#3. Big Bill turns face in AEWSomeone with whom Sammy Guevara has been long associated throughout his AEW career is Chris Jericho. Currently, the veteran is in a stable with Big Bill and Bryan Keith.Once he returns, Jericho could reunite with his &quot;branches&quot; and try to pick up where they left off. Seeing as they haven't seen success as of late, The Nueve could continue to take it out on them.In an interesting move, Sammy could come in and make an offer to Big Bill. He could plant an idea in his ear about him moving forward from Chris Jericho, seeing how he understands the position that he is in.Bill could eventually turn on Jericho and The Learning Tree and form a duo with Sammy Guevara. This would be a great move, seeing as he is over with the crowd, and a face turn may be what he needs all along.Sammy Guevara isn't the most liked star within AEW, especially compared to Dustin Rhodes. The Natural took a chance on him, and this has paid off for both of them. The company could turn this into an interesting storyline, with Sammy looking for someone to fill in for the veteran.Fans should stay tuned for more details on how this belt situation will be resolved.