3 Surprises Tony Khan could pull off on the AEW Dynamite before Grand Slam 2025

There's a final stop coming for AEW before Grand Slam: Australia 2025 on Dynamite this Wednesday. Tony Khan usually likes making go-home shows before a major event filled with surprises or thrilling encounters.

This Wednesday, The Death Riders will battle The Undisputed Kingdom for the AEW World Trios Title. Additionally, Max Caster is set to hold an open challenge. So, let's point out what surprises fans could see on this week's Dynamite:

#3. Anthony Bowens could answer Max Caster's open challenge

Max Caster has rebranded himself the 'Best Wrestler Alive,' as he now looks to establish himself as a legitimate singles wrestler in AEW. The Tweener split from his fan favorite group, The Acclaimed, at last month's Collision: Maximum Carnage after he gave Anthony Bowens a chance to choose between him and Billy Gunn.

Bowens ultimately chose Gunn, leading to Caster walking out on his now-former teammates. Since then, Caster has been scheming against his former teammates and showing off his heelish ways, as he recently even asked Hangman Page to attack Bowens.

After hosting an open challenge earlier this month on Collision, the 35-year-old is set to host another edition on this week's Dynamite, and we're sure that Anthony Bowens has paid attention to his antics.

Perhaps Bowens could show up and answer the challenge, and if it transpires, we'll have to see if Caster accepts this match or runs away.

#2. The Undisputed Kingdom could win the AEW World Trios Title from The Death Riders

Jon Moxley and his Death Riders stablemates have made a lot of enemies in All Elite Wrestling, and sooner or later, it's going to catch up with them. The heel faction recently turned its attention to Adam Cole, attacking him on the February 8, 2025, episode of Collision.

The attack from Claudio Castagnoli, PAC, and Wheeler Yuta served as a reminder to The Panama City Playboy and his Undisputed Kingdom mates about which team is the most dangerous in AEW. The reigning champions will defend their title against The Undisputed Kingdom this Wednesday, and they could stand to lose their title gold if they're not vigilant of their enemies.

We've seen stars from The Death Riders interfere in matches involving their stablemates several times, and they could do the same again. But this time, Jay White, Cope (FKA Adam Copeland), and FTR could come to level the playing field. If this happens, it may be all The Undisputed Kingdom needs to finally put The Death Riders down and win the trios title.

#1. Mariah May and Toni Storm could collide one final time before their match on AEW Grand Slam

The feud between Mariah May and Toni Storm has been the center point of fans' attention in All Elite Wrestling in recent weeks. Storm recently played mind games with The Glamour, as she cosplayed May's gear and looks in a match against Queen Aminata in last week's episode of Dynamite.

The Timeless star has been waiting desperately to get her hands on The Woman From Hell. Ahead of the showdown this weekend, the bitter rivals may have a physical confrontation on Dynamite. Storm could sneak in an attack on Mariah. Conversely, the AEW Women's World Champion may outsmart her former mentor and lay out the 29-year-old.

