3 big takeaways from AEW Battle of the Belts II

AEW hosted its second Battle of the Belts weekend special on TNT, but this time with a twist: There were more belts to choose from as Ring of Honor is now in the fold.

With gold on the line all night, fans saw a nice mix of talent from both AEW and ROH that provided for an excellent and interesting card. This could be a sign of things to come for the inevitable supershows that Tony Khan will want to stage in the near future.

With a few twists and turns on the evening, let's take a look at three things that really stood out about AEW Battle of the Belts II.

#3. Dalton Castle and Jonathan Gresham didn't disappoint in the ROH World Title match

Dalton Castle and Jonathan Gresham wrestled a very technical and well-paced match, as you might expect from a bout involving the ROH World Championship.

The Octupus successfully defended his title in what was a great back-and-forth battle. Afterwards, the two shook hands as part of the Code of Honor before being attacked by Sonjay Dutt, Jay Lethal and Satnam Singh.

It will be interesting to see how closely ROH sticks to its traditional style now that it's part of Tony Khan's empire. Several All Elite Wrestling performers will likely join the Ring of Honor roster, and there's no doubt there's going to be a lot of crossover between the two brands.

#2. Thunder Rosa should enjoy a long reign as AEW Women's World Champion

The Mexican star is clearly one of the most popular and beloved figures in All Elite Wrestling, and she came out on top in the main event of the night.

With the fanbase firmly behind her, Rosa could have a legendary babyface title run that stretches through the summer. Even with quality contenders like Ruby Soho, former champ Britt Baker, and eventually TBS titleholder Jade Cargill most likely on the horizon, it should be Thunder Rosa's belt to hold for now.

Rosa mixes a variety of styles and can match up well with any opponent. That was evident in her successful title defense against Nyla Rose. With her immense popularity and initricate in-ring work, she's the right person to carry the banner for the women's division for the immediate future.

#1. Sammy Guevera's slow heel turn continues

It's pretty clear that Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti are not well-liked by the AEW audience. The pair have been growing cockier and more arrogant during promos, and Guevara received lots of 'Sammy Sucks' chants during his TNT title match with rival Scorpio Sky.

The Spanish God used some nefarious means to win the match and became only the second man - the other being Cody Rhodes - to hold the TNT Championship on three separate occasions.

The wheels are in motion for AEW's power couple to regain their villainous status, blow up Dynamite and go on a Rampage. Who knows? Sammy may even reunite with his longtime mentor Chris Jericho.

If Sammy Guevara is to be champion, the crowd very clearly wants him to be a heel. There's no doubt this return to the 'dark side' is just another step in the evolution of his blossoming career.

What did you think of AEW Battle of the Belts II? Feel free to share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

Edited by Jacob Terrell