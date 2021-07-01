Ex-WWE Producer joins AEW

Sonjay Dutt recently quit his job as a producer and coach at WWE NXT's performance center. Reports have since indicated that he has signed for AEW as a full-time producer, according to PWInsider. As of now, there's no indication of him taking up any role in the ring.

Further, he's reported to be working with the women's division in AEW. With the division constantly improving, we can expect the AEW women's division to become even better as time goes on.

Sonjay Dutt: A valuable addition to AEW

Sonjay Dutt quit his role as a Performance Center coach and producer at NXT about two weeks ago. Dave Meltzer said, per the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, that he left WWE two weeks ago.

Dutt has noteworthy experience having worked as a producer at Impact Wrestling before working for WWE. He was a very good and underrated professional wrestler in his time before taking a quiet retirement from in-ring action in 2017 due to issues following his Achilles surgery. He worked as a commentator briefly at Impact before taking a backstage role.

Considering the quality of matches we have seen consistently at NXT, Sonjay Dutt should be a wonderful acquisition for Tony Khan's promotion, and will be of great help to their thriving women's division.

At one point, AEW's women's division could have been considered the weakest aspect of their programming. However, the women have improved leaps and bounds through the pandemic era.

Thunder Rosa and Britt Baker put on an iconic Unsanctioned Lights Out match on an episode of Dynamite in March, which has garnered applause from all around the wrestling industry.

Hikaru Shida's year-long reign as AEW Women's Champion through the pandemic is one of the most commendable title reigns in recent memory. The match between Shida and Baker at Double or Nothing 2021 has received widespread praise as well.

With the AEW Women's Division slowly improving, an addition like Sonjay Dutt would certainly bolster their ranks and take them to the next level.

