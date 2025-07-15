3 Things Adam Cole could do in AEW if he retires from in-ring competition 

Adam Cole is set to take an extended break from in-ring competition. The Panama City Playboy was scheduled to defend his TNT Championship against Kyle Fletcher at All In, but he was pulled out at the last minute.

It was revealed that Cole has not been medically cleared to compete, which is the reason he was forced to relinquish the TNT Championship. The former NXT Champion did appear on the Texas pay-per-view, cutting an emotional promo about his ongoing health issues.

The Star of the Show reportedly developed Concussion issues after being hit by a Lariat by Kyle Fletcher in one of their recent encounters. Adam Cole seemed justifiably upset during the whole promo, where he revealed that his retirement was not a far-fetched possibility.

It would be a massive loss for not only AEW but the entire pro wrestling industry if Adam Cole is forced to hang up his boots. While he may not compete as an in-ring performer, Cole might still contribute to the Jacksonville-based promotion in other roles.

In this article, let's look at three things Adam Cole could do in AEW if he retires from in-ring competition.

#3. Adam Cole could become the manager of Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong

At Worlds End 2024, Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, and Roderick Strong reunited to launch a beatdown on MJF. The trio has continued to work together since then, becoming a regular fixture on Dynamite and Collision.

Soon after their reunion, the trio named themselves The Paragon. While The Panama City Playboy has focused on the TNT Title, Strong and O'Reilly have continued working as a tag team.

If Adam is forced to retire from in-ring competition, he could decide to become an onscreen manager for his allies. It could be a similar situation to Saraya (FKA Paige), who became the mouthpiece for The Kabuki Warriors in 2019 following her retirement.

It would be a great way to keep The Paragon faction alive while giving fans the chance to enjoy the presence of the Star of the Show. With Cole guiding them along the way, Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly could go on to become top singles stars.

#2. Adam Cole could join the AEW creative team

Adam Cole has one of the brightest minds in the pro wrestling business. The Panama City Playboy carefully assesses the interests of the fans and constructs his matches and segments accordingly.

Despite not fitting the typical mold of a traditional pro wrestler, the former NXT Champion has managed to create a legacy for himself in the business. It would be a massive blow for the Tony Khan-led company if Cole is forced to ride off into the sunset.

However, TK could still utilise The Panama City Playboy's vast knowledge of the pro wrestling business by putting him in the creative team. Moreover, Cole could work as a scout, helping the promotion unearth quality talent across the globe.

The 36-year-old star could help Tony Khan in coming up with more and more intriguing storylines. It would be the perfect scenario for the leader of The Paragon, who would be eager to keep contributing to All Elite Wrestling.

#1. The Panama City Playboy could become an onscreen authority figure

At AEW All In, Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay defeated The Young Bucks in an excellent encounter. With this loss, the Bucks are no longer the EVPs of All Elite Wrestling.

While Kenny Omega is still an EVP, he rarely exercises his powers on live television. AEW does not have an onscreen authority figure, and Adam Cole could fill that role perfectly post his possible retirement.

Expand Tweet

The Star of the Show could do an excellent job as an onscreen official. The former TNT Champion could play a similar role to Bryan Danielson did when he was the General Manager of WWE SmackDown in 2016-17.

The Paragon's leader might also turn heel and cause chaos in AEW with his unjust decisions. It will be an intriguing second inning for Adam Cole if his efforts to recover from his concussion struggles don't yield a result.

