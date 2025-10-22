Death Riders did not have a tremendous weekend at WrestleDream. The faction leader Jon Moxley suffered a huge loss against Darby Allin in their 'I-Quit' match. With that setback, fans are buzzing with the question of what could be the next move by the faction. To answer all that, Moxley and his crew are expected to make their appearance on this week's episode of Dynamite.

The wicked group has been the epicenter of the chaos for over a year in All Elite Wrestling. However, a loss at a big stage like WrestleDream has surely slowed its momentum in the company. Therefore, the next step by the faction is likely to be the game-changer for its future down the line. It can take down a popular AEW star or perhaps even kick out one of its members. There are several things Death Riders can do this week.

Therefore, let's talk about 3 things Death Riders could do on this week's AEW Dynamite:

#3. Death Riders could ambush Darby Allin

Darby Allin has been a headache for Jon Moxley and his faction since AEW All In earlier this year. The Daredevil has been challenging the group on his own and even managed to get a big victory over it at WrestleDream. It might not sit well with Death Riders, and they could ambush the former TNT Champion from behind this week on Dynamite.

Such an angle could be the next chapter of an iconic feud between Allin and Moxley. AEW is set to have its Blood & Guts event in a few weeks. There are expectations that Death Riders might compete in that match against a team led by Darby Allin. By taking about the popular star with such a brutal ambush, Mox and his group could lay down the foundation of the Blood & Guts match.

#2. Kick out Jon Moxley

Jon Moxley has been the one-true leader of Death Riders since its inception in AEW. While he managed to keep the faction as the top dominating force in the company, he has failed tremendously in the past few months. After losing the AEW World Title to Hangman Page at All In, he faced another big-time loss against Darby Allin at WrestleDream.

Besides, he even failed to bring Kris Statlander to the faction. Such failures might force the other members to reconsider Mox's role in the group. This week on Dynamite, it could create a possibility where Death Riders might kick out Jon Moxley from its faction for good. Such an angle has the potential to breathe new life into the group's storyline in All Elite Wrestling.

#1. Moxley announces a hiatus from AEW

Jon Moxley and his faction have been actively competing in All Elite Wrestling for almost a year. Without any time off, the group has been the backbone of major AEW storylines. It has created a possibility where the faction needs time off, especially Moxley himself. Therefore, The Purveyor of Violence might announce a hiatus from AEW for a while.

An announcement like this could garner a lot of attention around the future of the Moxley-led group in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Besides, Moxley has nothing much to do in AEW now that his storyline with Darby Allin is potentially over.

He might take this hiatus for a while before making his return down the line alongside his faction with an even lethal motive. That said, there is a good possibility for such an angle to unfold this week on Dynamite.

