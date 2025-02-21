3 things Dustin Rhodes must accomplish in AEW before he retires

Dustin Rhodes is a certified legend of the professional wrestling business and has only built on his stellar career during his run in AEW. The Natural is currently on an impressive run as one-half of the ROH World Tag Team Champions alongside Sammy Guevara.

However, Rhodes has expressed that his retirement is not far away and that he intends to hang up his boots in AEW. So if this is his final run as a professional wrestler, he needs to accomplish a few things before he retires.

#3) Having a proper match against Jeff Jarrett in AEW before they both retire

Another veteran on the verge of retiring soon is none other than Jeff Jarrett. Rhodes and Double J are quite close and have a lot of respect for each other's work in the wrestling business.

It was particularly evident that Dustin held Jeff Jarrett in high regard when he went down to the ring to defend his friend on AEW Dynamite and challenged the cocky MJF. So, since these two veterans have a close bond and deserve to put something on in the ring and entertain the fans in a friendly competition.

We even think that Jarrett picking Dustin Rhodes as his opponent for a final match in AEW would be extremely fitting as well. It would certainly bring out a lot of emotion in the fans and both of them alike.

#2) Putting over Sammy Guevara on his way out

Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara have become an exciting pair on-screen as the ROH World Tag Team Champions. The duo have so far successfully defended their titles at every turn and are looking likely to have a lengthy reign.

However, all championship reigns come to an end and we'll have to see who they drop the titles to. Regardless of when they drop the gold, we think that Dustin Rhodes should begin an angle with Sammy Guevara and put over the youngster as the next big star in AEW.

Whether that angle sees Guevara pay a straight babyface intent on proving himself to his veteran partner or if he turns heel on him. Whatever the case may be, Rhodes needs to give the spotlight to his partner on his way out.

#1) Become a World Champion

Dustin Rhodes has accomplished a lot throughout his lengthy career and deserves his flowers as one of the most underrated stars of all time. Although his younger brother Cody Rhodes may have surpassed him in popularity and become the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion, The Natural has cemented his legendary status in the professional wrestling industry.

So, we think that the former WWE star deserves a proper reign as a World Champion before the sun sets on his wrestling career. Now, we're unsure if he could become the AEW World Champion since there are currently a lot of stars vying for that title. But, we certainly think you could make a case for him to be the ROH World Champion.

Expand Tweet

Dustin Rhodes could be put in a proper feud against Chris Jericho that could see him make a run at the ROH World Title. We're sure that a lot of fans will pop hugely if he vanquishes the controversial Learning Tree Member and finally becomes a World Champion.

