3 things that could happen when Kenny Omega meets Will Ospreay on AEW Dynamite 

Will Ospreay is set to call out Kenny Omega on the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite. The two stars have had a couple of interactions in the last two weeks, and it would be intriguing to see what they talk about this Wednesday night.

Omega and Ospreay are no strangers to each other. The duo have been fierce rivals in the past, and their iconic feud resulted in two of the greatest in-ring spectacles of all time. At Wrestle Kingdom 17, The Best Bout Machine defeated Ospreay to become the new IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion.

However, The Aerial Assassin redeemed himself by dethroning The Cleaner at AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door 2023. Nearly 19 months after their iconic clash in Toronto, Canada, the paths of Omega and Ospreay have crossed yet again.

In this article, let's look at three things that could happen when Kenny Omega meets Will Ospreay on Dynamite.

#3. Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay could officially join forces against The Don Callis Family

The Don Callis Family has had its sights set on Kenny Omega since his return to All Elite Wrestling. The wicked manager was a key figure in The Cleaner's feud with Will Ospreay, as he turned his back on Omega to join The Aerial Assassin.

Interestingly, Don Callis also stabbed Ospreay in the back in 2024, choosing Kyle Fletcher as the new face of his faction. The heel group is eager to hunt down the two in-ring masterminds, and the duo would want to do something about it.

On the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, Omega, and Ospreay could officially form an alliance, intending to put an end to the tyranny of The Don Callis Family. The duo could keep their past differences aside to work for a mutual cause and punish Callis and his associates for causing chaos.

Fans would be delighted to see The Cleaner and The Aerial Assassin work together as a tag team, which could potentially lead them to the AEW World Tag Team Titles down the line.

#2. The Death Riders could interrupt Omega and Ospreay

Will Ospreay intends to clear out his issues with Kenny Omega, as the duo prepares to wage war with The Don Callis Family. While the two former rivals may expect the wicked manager to show up with his associates, a different faction could confront Omega and Ospreay on Dynamite.

In a shocking turn of events, The Death Riders could come out to have a chat with The Cleaner and The Aerial Assassin on Dynamite. It would be a way for Jon Moxley to assess his current equation with the two stars, and find out if they have any intentions to target his AEW World Championship in the future.

Once they conclude their issues with Don Callis, Omega and Ospreay are likely to shift their attention toward winning the prestigious world title belt. However, The Purveyor of Violence could send a warning to the duo on the upcoming episode of Dynamite, telling them to not poke their noses into his business.

In the final moments of the segment, The Don Callis Family could show up to incite a brawl with the babyfaces. Meanwhile, Rated-FTR could emerge to fend off Jon Moxley and his allies.

#1. Kenny Omega could attack Will Ospreay

The confrontation between Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay on Dynamite could end in a shocking way. While fans expect the duo to form a union this Wednesday night, The Cleaner may have something different in store for the crowd in attendance.

Following his hard-hitting bout against Gabe Kidd at NJPW's Wrestle Dynasty, Kenny Omega talked about his motivations after surviving a life-threatening medical condition and returning to the squared circle. The Cleaner referred to himself as "The God of Professional Wrestling," declaring that he had returned to take back everything he had lost.

For someone who intends to rule the world of pro wrestling, the former AEW World Champion would not be comfortable sharing his spotlight with anyone. In Omega's absence, Will Ospreay has earned the moniker of "The Best Bout Machine", something that The Cleaner will not like.

Instead of going after Don Callis yet again, Kenny Omega could choose to reignite his feud with Will Ospreay. The Cleaner could launch a shocking attack on The Aerial Assassin, punishing him for taking his spot in All Elite Wrestling.

The Cleaner would instantly become the most dangerous entity in the Tony Khan-led company by assaulting a beloved babyface in Ospreay. The segment could kick off Omega's reign of terror, which could ultimately lead him to his second AEW World Title.

