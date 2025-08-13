3 Things Should Happen This Week AEW Dynamite

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite is set to be a pivotal show ahead of the Forbidden Door Pay-Per-View. The promotion has announced a stacked card for the event featuring top stars like MJF, Hangman Page, and Mercedes Mone. Therefore, fans have high expectations of the episode to deliver.
Currently, the top segments for the show include a singles match between Jon Moxley and Kevin Knight, and a massive face-off between MJF and Hangman Page. However, there are a few things that need to happen on this week's Dynamite to set the tone for the rest of AEW's build for Forbidden Door.
Therefore, let's discuss three things that should happen on AEW Dynamite this week:
#3. Mercedes Mone's opponents getting confirmed
Mercedes Mone is set to defend her AEW TBS Championship in a Fatal Four-Way match at Forbidden Door later this month. However, only one of her three opponents has been announced for the match as of now. Only Alex Windsor has qualified for this match as of now by defeating Queen Aminata, Skye Blue, and Billie Starkz last week on Dynamite.
The other two participants of this match are slated to be from CMLL and STARDOM. AEW should officially confirm the other participants of the four-way by this week's Dynamite. This would give the company proper time to build it as a true forbidden door caliber match instead of a random title defense for The CEO.
#2. Jon Moxley and Darby Allin's brawl on AEW Dynamite
Jon Moxley and Darby Allin have been involved in a feud since All In: Texas. The Daredevil has been chasing The Death Riders' leader for several weeks by haunting other members of the faction. With the indications of Allin and Moxley colliding at Forbidden Door, the two stars should be involved in a brawl this week on AEW Dynamite.
The Purveyor of Violence is set to face Kevin Knight in a singles match this week. During this showdown, Darby Allin should storm the ring to attack Mox. It should be an all-out brawl that highlights the sheer brutality of both stars. With this angle, AEW could officially set the match for Forbidden Door, adding a massive boost of intensity to their ongoing feud.
#1. MJF challenging Hangman Page
MJF and Hangman Page are set to be involved in a face-off this week on AEW Dynamite. The two stars had a solid brawl last week on the show, where The Anxious Millennial Cowboy stood tall in the ring. It would not make sense if the company planned a similar sort of angle for this week's show as well. Instead, The Salt of the Earth should challenge Page for a match.
The storyline between MJF and Page could turn boring if the company continued with this feud without the announcement of a match. Additionally, AEW needs a main event worthy showdown for the Forbidden Door. Well, a clash for the AEW World Title between two of the biggest names in the company has the potential to be a memorable match at the upcoming spectacle.