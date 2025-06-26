3 things Tony Khan must learn from Triple H

Tony Khan and Triple H are always the talk of the town in the wrestling industry. Fans and critics often critique them for the way they run their respective companies. It's no surprise that both of them have different management styles. While Tony has been good in some areas of running AEW, there are still some things he could learn from The Game.

Hence, let's take a look at three things the AEW boss must learn from Triple H.

#3. PPV booking

When Vince McMahon ran the creative side of things in WWE, premium live events would run for as long as four or five hours. For example, WrestleMania 35 had a runtime of 5 hours and 20 minutes. This is something that the Triple H regime has changed since taking over. No longer are premium live events taking so long due to a massive card. The Game has kept things short and sweet. He books only four to five matches on the card, and the show lasts about three hours.

Triple H understood that it gets very tiring for the audience if the show goes on too long, and most fans are too tired to cheer by the time the main event starts, which doesn't bode well for the company. This is a major thing that Tony Khan should incorporate into his booking since AEW PPVs seem way too long at times and extend over four hours. For example, the Double or Nothing PPV had two pre-show matches and nine main card matches, which was a bit unnecessary. Hence, Tony Khan needs to cut down on the number of contests he books for his PPVs.

#2. Tony Khan should incorporate a developmental system

One of the best things Triple H did in WWE was launch NXT. For years, this show has been the training ground for future stars of the company. Many of the promotion's current top superstars have come from NXT, like Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Sami Zayn, Bron Breakker, and many more. Additionally, the company has also invested a lot of time and money into its NIL and WWE ID programs.

On the other hand, AEW has done a poor job of building homegrown talent. The only major homegrown talent the Jacksonville-based promotion has built since its inception is MJF. Most of the company's current champions are former WWE stars. Tony Khan has invested little time in building stars who can carry his company into the future.

It's about time Khan thought about building a development program similar to WWE so AEW can create some major stars for the future.

#1. Talent management

AEW's roster has expanded over the past few years, which has brought about the problem of talent management. With limited TV time available each week, every AEW star is competing to get on screen. However, this means that without proper management, many stars will go unused. This is what happened in the case of Ricky Saints, Rusev, and the Lucha Bros. After not being on TV for months, they opted to leave the company in search of greener pastures.

While WWE has a huge roster as well, Triple H has done a pretty decent job of handling his talent. While there are a few talents who have been unused, like Karrion Kross, at least he is getting TV time every week. Most stars who can't find a spot on RAW or SmackDown get sent back down to NXT or even Evolve. This is something Tony Khan should definitely learn from The Game, as it could prevent a lot of talented wrestlers from jumping ship.

It will be interesting to see if Tony Khan will make any of the above-mentioned changes to his leadership style.

