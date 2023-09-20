3-time AEW champion to return after 95 days and turn heel at Dynamite: Grand Slam? Looking at the possibility

Fans of AEW could be in for a surprise if a former champion returns to the promotion after 95 days. The star in question is none other than Wardlow.

Mr. Mayhem was last seen on the June 17th edition of AEW Collision, where he lost the TNT Championship to Luchasaurus. It's been over three months since fans last saw him in action, and they have eagerly awaited his return.

If the three-time TNT Champion decides to return at the AEW Dynamite Grand Slam, fans can get a huge surprise. This return can be even more intriguing if Wardlow turns heel.

At Dynamite Grand Slam, the main event features Samoa Joe challenging MJF for his AEW World Championship. With Wardlow's history as Maxwell's former bodyguard, fans are aware of their memorable clash at Double or Nothing 2022, where the former TNT Champion emerged victorious.

However, MJF's iconic promo on Dynamite following the event shifted the spotlight away from Wardlow's victory. With Maxwell as a face and set to defend his championship at Grand Slam against Samoa Joe, this could set a perfect stage for Mr. Mayhem to return.

If Wardlow decides to turn heel, he can showcase a different side of his character. He has previously demonstrated glimpses of a heel persona, and a feud with MJF can be one of the most anticipated rivalries in the promotion.

Former TNT Champion Wardlow discussed being absent from AEW

Since losing his TNT Championship, Wardlow has remained absent. He recently revealed that he feels depressed for missing nearly two months from TV.

In an interview with Fandom Spotlite, Wardlow opened up about feeling down and not being used on TV.

"It is very surreal for me to be sitting up here, and I think these two gentlemen [Danhausen and Ethan Page] would agree. I think we all have similar come-ups in the business. We’ve been grinding for years. We’ve probably dreamed and wished of getting moments like these our whole lives. So I’ve been off TV for almost a couple months, and I’ve been very depressed," said Wardlow.

He continued:

"Wrestling is my everything. It makes me happy. So today, I feel like me again for the first time in months. So I just want to say thank you guys for coming out because you guys really flip a switch in my mind and my heart that I needed, so thank you."

Only time will tell when Tony Khan decides to have Mr. Mayhem back in the ring.