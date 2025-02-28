3-time champion to cost Cope (fka Edge) at AEW Revolution and become a new Death Riders member? Chances of the big twist explored

A former TNT Champion could finally return at AEW Revolution and cost Cope (fka Edge) the World Championship. The star has not been on TV for over three months after suffering a setback.

Cope is slated to challenge the AEW World Champion Jon Moxley at the Revolution 2025 Pay-Per-View on March 9. Considering the build-up to the World Title match, the veteran could be on the way to dethrone Moxley. However, the former three-time champion Jack Perry could be the one who stops The Rated-R Superstar from winning.

This past week on Dynamite, Cope took every Death Riders member out of the equation one by one and sent them to the hospital. Therefore, the faction members are unlikely to interfere during the World Title match between Cope and Moxley at Revolution 2025. Nevertheless, Jack Perry could make his return since losing his TNT Title at Full Gear 2024 to help Mox.

It was recently reported that Perry was expected to feud with Kenny Omega amid his return, but the plans were scrapped. Jack was a part of The New Elite faction, but that stable seems to no longer be a thing. Hence, adding Perry to the Death Riders would make a lot of sense, considering his character work before his absence from TV.

Cope (fka Edge) lost a big match to Jon Moxley before AEW Revolution

Ahead of their AEW World Title match at Revolution 2025, Cope collided with Jon Moxley in a brutal match. At the recent Grand Slam: Australia, the former Edge teamed with Jay White to take on Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli in a Brisbane Brawl match.

After a brutal encounter with some crazy spots and interferences from other Death Riders, Moxley shockingly managed to choke out Cope and registered the win.

Nevertheless, The Rated-R Superstar has taken out The Death Riders before Revolution 2025. It remains to be seen if he manages to dethrone Moxley on March 9.

