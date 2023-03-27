3-time Intercontinental Champion must return to WWE and face Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 39

The three-time Intercontinental Champion will have to make a triumphant return to WWE to face off against Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 39. The wrestler in question is none other than John Morrison.

Morrison, who was released from his WWE contract on November 18, 2021, as part of budget cuts, has had an impressive career in both WWE, AEW and other promotions. He's known for his high-flying moves and has won multiple championships, including the Intercontinental Championship three times.

Bobby Lashley was involved in a rivalry with Bray Wyatt, but his WrestleMania status remains uncertain due to his absence from the company. With Wyatt out of the picture due to an undisclosed illness, fans are curious to see who will step up as The All Mighty's next challenger, especially since he also had a high-profile feud with Brock Lesnar.

Enter John Morrison, whose impressive skills and track record make him a perfect opponent for Lashley at WrestleMania 39. The match will be a clash of powerhouse wrestlers with different styles, and Morrison's agility and creativity could pose a challenge to Lashley's dominance in WWE.

WrestleMania 39 would be the perfect stage for Morrison's comeback, and a match against Lashley could be the perfect opportunity for him to showcase his skills.

Bobby Lashley reported WrestleMania opponent status is up in the air due to an undisclosed illness

The status of Bray Wyatt's planned WrestleMania 39 encounter with Bobby Lashley is uncertain due to an undisclosed illness. Wyatt previously announced that he would face the winner of the Lashley vs. Lesnar match at Elimination Chamber 2023.

Following Lashley's win via disqualification, the feud's build-up began, but it is now unclear whether the match will happen. According to Ringside News, the match's status is "up in the air," and there is no clarity on whether it will eventually take place.

The nature of Wyatt's illness is not known, but if he recovers in time, fans might see him compete at WrestleMania 39.

