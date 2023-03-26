3-time world champion's WWE WrestleMania 39 match is "up in the air" due to undisclosed illness - Reports

WWE WrestleMania 39 is just days away. However, the status of Bray Wyatt's planned encounter with Bobby Lashley remains unclear.

The Eater of Worlds previously announced that he would take on the winner of the Lashley vs. Lesnar match at Elimination Chamber 2023. After The All-Mighty picked up the win via disqualification, the build-up to the feud started. But it is now being reported that Wyatt is sidelined due to an undisclosed illness.

Ringside News recently provided an exclusive update on the situation. As of now, the match's status is "up in the air," and not many people know if it will eventually materialize at WWE WrestleMania 39.

"Ringside News reached out to confirm Bray Wyatt’s WrestleMania status. We were told that this is totally up in the air at this point. Nobody has been told that Bray Wyatt and Bobby Lashley’s WrestleMania match is off or not. A tenured member of the WWE creative team told us that, 'No one here knows — top level information, and it’s not flowing down.' At this point, it’s anyone’s guess what WWE will do."

The nature of the three-time world champion's illness is not known. However, if things go well, fans might see him compete in a match on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

If Bray Wyatt is sidelined, who could Bobby Lashley face at WWE WrestleMania 39?

Bobby Lashley is a multi-time world champion who certainly deserves a spot at WWE WrestleMania 39. If Bray Wyatt is unavailable, the company could make arrangements for a worthy opponent.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Bobby Lashley is still rumored to compete at Wrestlemania Bobby Lashley is still rumored to compete at Wrestlemania https://t.co/bsoPv5KsTv

Randy Orton is heavily rumored to be returning to the company over WrestleMania weekend. If he does make a comeback, he could have a match against The All Mighty.

Lashley could also interfere during Brock Lesnar and Omos' match at WWE WrestleMania Hollywood. This could lead to the much-awaited reunion of The Hurt Business.

Triple H could also book Lashley against a returning star like AJ Styles or Matt Riddle on The Show of Shows. Fans must stay tuned to learn more about the developing situation.

Poll : 0 votes