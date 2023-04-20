3-time WWE Intercontinental Champion must return to dethrone Austin Theory at SummerSlam this year

Numerous veterans have praised WWE United States Champion Austin Theory for his potential to be a massive star in the industry. Despite this, his reign could be in for a legitimate threat if John Morrison happens to return to the promotion in time for SummerSlam this year.

The two men have notably clashed in the past, and back in 2021, Theory defeated Morrison on three different occasions in three consecutive WWE House Shows. While the matches were not on television, this could potentially be a grudge match waiting to happen between the two.

While it might seem odd for Austin Theory to lose his championship even after besting John Cena, without the United States Championship, he could finally set his sights on the world championship. A feud with Morrison would, as a result, be a way to elevate the younger star despite losing the title.

John Morrison recently made his professional boxing debut, where he beat Harley Morenstein via TKO. Notably, the star was accompanied by quite a handful of former and current WWE stars.

John Morrison recently commented on whether he'll return to either AEW or WWE

Morrison notably debuted in AEW as "Johnny Elite" back in May 2022. Despite his warm welcome, fans quickly began criticizing the handling of the star. Additionally, his wife, Taya Valkyrie, made her debut in the promotion earlier this year, making fans wonder if he'll possibly join her side.

During an exclusive Sportskeeda interview with Aiden James, Morrison seemed open to debuting in either promotion.

"Good [chance of working for either company], but there's no definite answer to that question. I think that's one thing that's interesting about wrestling. What happens and when and why, it sometimes comes down to the most talented people and it sometimes comes down to opportunity, needing luck, right place, right time." [11:28 – 11:50]

It remains to be seen whether The Mayor of Slamtown will return to WWE or join his wife in AEW, but he doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon.

