John Morrison's boxing debut: Every current and former WWE star who accompanied him to the ring

Former WWE Superstar John Morrison made his boxing debut in convincing fashion on Saturday, April 15, in Florida. He picked up a huge win against Harley Morenstein via TKO at Creator Clash 2. For his fight against Morenstein, Morrison picked up the moniker “Johnny Creator.”

The former WWE Intercontinental Champion had a star-studded stable that accompanied him to the ring for his match. For those wondering, Morrison was accompanied by his wife, Taya Valkyrie, LA Knight, Karrion Kross, Scarlett Bordeaux, and Josh Barnett.

WWE Hall of Famer "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan, NXT commentator Vic Joseph and former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley were also part of the entourage for John Morrison’s maiden boxing match.

After the fight, Morrison blasted Logan Paul and Jake Paul by calling them misfits before issuing a challenge to KSI.

"When I’m thinking about who to call out, Jake? Logan? No, Jake got beat, Logan got beat by KSI, which is why I’m going to put KSI on blast right now,” Morrison said.

Morrison had the upper hand against his opponent throughout the fight. He knocked out Morenstein in the first two rounds before picking up the win via TKO in the third round.

John Morrison believes he can knock Logan Paul out in a boxing match

Logan Paul gained a new fan following after he took up boxing. While the Maverick wasn’t successful in his boxing venture, he did get to have fights against KSI, and Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Paul made a successful journey to WWE, where he impressed everyone with his performance.

Speaking to Sportskeeda’s Aiden James, Morrison said he believes Logan Paul doesn’t have a good defense when it comes to boxing. The Shaman of Sexy further noted that he believes he could knock out the WWE Superstar if they ever had a match.

“I don’t think he has very good defense," Morrison said. "He doesn’t really use his jab nearly enough. He’s wide open for check hooks and body shots. I’m pretty sure I’d knock him out in like the third round.” [H/T Wrestling Inc]

It remains to be seen if John Morrison will have a boxing match against Logan Paul. For now, both superstars are going on in their lives.

