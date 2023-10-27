3-time WWE Tag Team champion says he owes CM Punk a lot, shares a touching message

CM Punk has been in the headlines since the events of the All In pay-per-view on August 27, where he had a backstage incident with Jack Perry that resulted in a brawl. The Second City Saint was terminated due to the incident, and Perry was suspended indefinitely.

While Punk has made quite a few enemies in his wrestling career, The Straight Edge Superstar has his fair share of friends, too. The former AEW World Champion's friendship with Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler (The FTR) is well documented in All Elite Wrestling, and they have teamed together in wrestling matches on multiple occasions as CMFTR.

Dax Harwood recently took to social media to send his birthday wishes to CM Punk, who turned 45 on October 26, 2023. The 39-year-old shared a collage of pictures with Punk and Wheeler and included a heartfelt message for The Best in the World.

CM Punk's addresses working in WWE again

Following his release from All Elite Wrestling early last month, the wrestling world is buzzing with speculation of Punk's return to WWE after nine years. Fans are salivating over the possibility of the 45-year-old returning to the Stamford-based company at Survivor Series and facing the likes of Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns.

During an interview with 670 The Score, Punk was asked about working for WWE again. The Second City Saint responded by saying he did not want to burst anybody's bubble and revealed that he was catering to his dog's injury at home and enjoying his life in Chicago.

"I don't want to burst anybody's bubble. I'm kind of just sitting at home and enjoying this beautiful Chicago weather. I have an injury in the family. My dog [Larry] blew his dog ACL. I'm literally just spending my time with him. I know that sounds crazy, but he is my son, and I take care of him and treat him as such," CM Punk said. (H/t Fightful)

Barring a recent backstage appearance at IMPACT's pay-per-view, Punk has not made any moves relating to his wrestling career after his release from the Jacksonville-based company.

