3 titles that should change hands at AEW All In

AEW All In 2025 is set to take place at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, on July 12, 2025. The match card for the event looks stacked, with several championship matches confirmed for the occasion. Toni Storm will be defending the AEW Women’s World Championship against Mercedes Mone, while Jon Moxley will face Hangman Adam Page for the AEW World Championship in a Texas Deathmatch. Kazuchika Okada and Kenny Omega will take on each other in a winner-takes-all encounter.

Ad

Several other championships are also being defended at the event. In this listicle, we will look at three such titles that must change hands at AEW All In.

#3. AEW TNT Championship

Adam Cole will be defending the TNT Championship against Kyle Fletcher at All In 2025. This match was set up during the July 2, 2025, taping of AEW Collision 100 in Ontario, California.

15 shocking wrestling couples - Find out now!

During this episode, Adam Cole addressed the TNT Title picture, and Kyle Fletcher interrupted, demanding a title shot. Daniel Garcia also staked his claim, leading to a number one contender’s match between Fletcher and Garcia on the same episode.

Ad

Trending

Fletcher won by defeating Garcia with a running boot and a brainbuster, securing his title shot against Cole at All In.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Cole’s title reign has been described as underwhelming by many fans because of a lack of prominent defenses and his spending most of his time as a manager. There’s also a broader sentiment that the TNT Championship needs to be repositioned as a key title, possibly as a work rate-focused championship, rather than being overshadowed by other AEW titles like the International or Continental Championships.

As a result, Adam Cole losing the championship to Fletcher at All In might be the wiser creative move for the event.

Ad

#2. AEW World Championship

Jon Moxley captured the AEW World Championship for the fourth time in his career by defeating Bryan Danielson at AEW WrestleDream. As of now, he has been the champion for almost 270 days.

Fans, however, have no intention of seeing him as champion anymore, it seems. Moxley’s frequent presence as a workhorse titleholder, while respected for his in-ring ability, has led to fan burnout. Some fans feel his character has become one-dimensional, with his sadistic actions (e.g., attacking Bryan Danielson with a plastic bag) failing to maintain the emotional impact of his earlier reigns.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Adam Page’s journey from a heel in his feud with Swerve Strickland to reverting to a babyface has resonated with fans. His victory in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament at Double or Nothing 2025, defeating Will Ospreay, earned him the title shot and positioned him as AEW’s 'last hope' to end the Death Riders’ dominance.

As a result of this tremendous buildup, he is the perfect candidate to dethrone Moxley as champion.

Ad

#1. AEW World Tag Team Titles

Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin of The Hurt Syndicate captured the AEW Tag Team Titles on January 22, 2025, by defeating Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen) on an episode of AEW Dynamite at the Knoxville Coliseum in Knoxville, Tennessee.

As of today, their reign has lasted 166 days. During the July 2 episode of AEW Collision, it was confirmed that The Hurt Syndicate will defend the AEW World Tag Team Championships at All In: Texas in a three-way bout against JetSpeed (Kevin Knight and 'Speedball' Mike Bailey) and The Patriarchy (Christian Cage and Nick Wayne).

Ad

Expand Tweet

Their current title reign, while dominant, has received some criticism for over-reliance on established WWE stars and contributing to a decline in the tag division by holding back young talent. As a result, this three-way bout at All In is the perfect opportunity for them to lose the titles without getting directly pinned in the process and preserving their credibility.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sagnik Chowdhury Sagnik Chowdhury is a WWE news and features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He graduated from the University of Calcutta with a Bachelor of Commerce degree, specializing in finance, in 2024 and is currently pursuing an MBA. Sagnik has always been passionate about creative writing, alongside writing several academic articles over the years. However, his true love lies in WWE, and he has been covering the sport for close to a year. Before assuming his current role, Sagnik was a content writer for a reputable news outlet for 11 months. He strives to report accurate, relevant, and ethical information. He rigorously verifies his sources and ensures they are credible before citing them.



Over the years, he has won numerous national academic article writing competitions organized by leading educational institutions in India. His work has been published in the annual magazines of institutes like IIM Bangalore, IIM Ranchi, IIM Udaipur, and more. Sagnik has been following WWE for over a decade, but it was The Authority vs. Daniel Bryan storyline that truly hooked him to the sport. His favorite pro wrestler is The Miz, as he believes The A-Lister embodies the idea of believing in your dreams and making them come true. He admires Miz's promo skills, storytelling abilities, and how he has made the most of every opportunity given to him over the last 15 years.



If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sagnik would book female wrestlers in prominent storylines and provide them more chances to showcase their potential.



When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Sagnik loves to rewatch his comfort shows, such as Modern Family and The Office. He is a movie and TV series enthusiast, with Ryan Gosling being one of his favorite actors. Know More

Goldberg ruined Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch now!