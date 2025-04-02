3 titles that could change hands at AEW Dynasty

AEW Dynasty will emanate from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on April 6, 2025. It will be the second iteration of the Dynasty pay-per-view, and fans have huge expectations for the event.

The last edition of AEW Dynasty was headlined by Swerve Strickland, who dethroned Samoa Joe in a hard-hitting clash to win his first AEW World Championship. The New Flavor will have the opportunity to relive that moment when he takes on Jon Moxley for the coveted World Title at the Philadelphia pay-per-view.

Several exciting title matches have been announced for Dynasty 2025, with titleholders like Kenny Omega, Toni Storm, and Daniel Garcia set to put their championships on the line. The pay-per-view could have a massive effect on the landscape of All Elite Wrestling, as we could witness several new champions walking out of the Liacouras Center on April 6.

In this article, let's look at three titles that could change hands at AEW Dynasty 2025.

#3. The AEW World Trios Championships could go into the hands of Rated-FTR

The Death Riders have held the AEW World Trios Titles since All In 2024. However, the trio of Claudio Castagnoli, Pac, and Wheeler Yuta do not defend their titles that often, diminishing the prestige of the championships.

At Dynasty 2025, the heel faction will put their titles on the line against Rated-FTR. After failing to dethrone Jon Moxley, Cope seems determined to lead his allies to glory in the Trios division.

The ongoing conflict between Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler certainly gives an edge to The Death Riders heading into the match. However, the babyface trio could put aside their differences for one night to put an end to their opponents' tyranny.

Tony Khan could aim to rejuvenate the Trios division by putting the titles on Rated-FTR. It would be the perfect creative direction for Cope, Harwood, and Wheeler, who could go on to have an entertaining run as the World Trios Champions.

While he may not have succeeded in putting down Jon Moxley, Cope could deal a huge blow to The One True King by dethroning his allies at the Philadelphia pay-per-view.

#2. AEW TNT Championship could change hands at Dynasty 2025

Daniel Garcia is set to defend his TNT Championship against Adam Cole at AEW Dynasty 2025. The Red Death has gone to war with The Panama Playboy a couple of times in the past month.

However, there wasn't a clear winner on either occasion. While the first match was ruined due to the interruption of The Infantry, the second Cole vs. Garcia match ended in a time-limit draw.

At Dynasty 2025, the duo will clash for the third time. The Undisputed Kingdom and Daddy Magic will not be allowed at ringside during this contest. Moreover, there will be no time limit for the two stars to worry about.

Daniel Garcia's overall reign as the TNT Champion has left a lot to be desired. While the 26-year-old star has had a few excellent title defenses, he has barely had any character development as champion.

At Dynasty 2025, Tony Khan could crown Adam Cole as the new TNT Champion. The Panama City Playboy would be a great choice to elevate the prestige of the coveted title. Having not won gold for a long time, Cole could embark on a career-defining run as the TNT Champion.

The 35-year-old star could take the reins of AEW's mid-card scene and take the division to new heights. He could create a similar impact as he did when he held the NXT Championship in 2019-20.

It would also be a fitting conclusion to the competitive rivalry between Cole and Garcia. The Red Death would not be too thrilled about losing to the Star of the Show, which could prompt him to turn heel at the Philadelphia pay-per-view.

#1. Swerve Strickland could dethrone Jon Moxley at Dynasty 2025

At Revolution 2025, Swerve Strickland defeated Ricochet to become the new number one contender for the AEW World Championship. In recent weeks, The Realest One has had intense back-and-forths with Jon Moxley, who intends to teach Swerve a lesson at Dynasty 2025.

The One True King has been quite vocal about his desire to see young AEW stars become valuable assets to the Tony Khan-led company. The Purveyor of Violence has had an underwhelming title reign so far, with fans not being thrilled with TK's booking.

At Dynasty 2025, The One True King could lose his AEW World Title against Swerve Strickland. Having demolished numerous worthy challengers in his run, Moxley could finally bite the dust against the Killshot.

Strickland would be the perfect choice to be All Elite Wrestling's next World Champion. Jon Moxley hopes to see a future star put an end to his tyranny and he would be glad if The New Flavor did that job. It would be a great passing of the torch moment, with Moxley handing over the reins of the promotion to the former WWE star.

Swerve Strickland is among the most popular individuals in the Jacksonville-based promotion, and fans would be thrilled to see the 34-year-old star regain the prestigious title. With Darby Allin being out of the equation, it would be a wise decision by Tony Khan to pick Strickland as The One True King's successor.

