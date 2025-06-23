3 top AEW stars who can't defeat Heel John Cena in a singles match

John Cena shocked the world when he turned heel at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 and attacked Cody Rhodes. The Greatest of All Time went on to win the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41. He has looked unstoppable during his matches and has not been afraid to win his bouts in a questionable manner. Hence, let's take a look at the three top AEW stars who can't defeat this version of Cena.

#3. Christian Cage

Christian Cage has been booked strongly ever since he joined AEW. He won the TNT Championship and even came close to winning the World Title. While Christian's character work as a heel has been top notch, the same can't be said of his work as a babyface.

Cage became one of the top stars in All Elite Wrestling after turning heel and feuding with Jack Perry. However, if Christian were to face a heel version of John Cena, he would need to turn face again, which won't bode well for Captain Charisma, given how he has been booked as a babyface in the past.

Additionally, Cena will do whatever it takes to win this match and will utilize a low blow to win.

#2. Swerve Strickland

Over the past few years, Swerve Strickland has proven to be one of the toughest guys in AEW. He has been involved in many brutal spots and matches and has shown he will do whatever it takes to win, even if that means crossing a very personal line.

Hence, Swerve would make the perfect opponent to take Cena to the limit since he won't hesitate to cheat to win the match. However, if Swerve were to face John Cena, it would probably happen in a WWE ring. Considering how WWE previously booked the Realest One during his time with the company, it's unlikely that the powers that be will want Swerve to win. Therefore, if these two men were ever to lock horns, Cena would come out on top.

#1. Will Ospreay vs. John Cena would be a dream match for the ages

When it comes to professional wrestling, there are very few dream matches that have not taken place, which leaves little to the imagination for fans. However, a John Cena vs. Will Ospreay match would've been one for the ages.

Ospreay is one of the biggest babyfaces in the world of professional wrestling, who is known for putting on stellar matches. Therefore, a match against Cena would be nothing short of spectacular. However, if this match were to ever take place, Cena would have no problem picking up the win due to his newfound attitude.

Ospreay's biggest weakness is that he won't cross the line to win his matches. A good example of this is when he refused to hit the Tiger Driver '91 for a while after he nearly injured Bryan Danielson during their match at AEW Dynasty 2024. This means that Cena will cheat to defeat the Aerial Assassin if they ever face each other in the ring.

It would've been great if these above stars could've faced this heel version of John Cena.

