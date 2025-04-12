3 Top WWE stars who would probably struggle in AEW

Both AEW and WWE have rosters filled to the brim with incredible talent. These stars are the main reason for getting people attached to the product to see them perform every week.

However, even though many of these stars are hugely successful in their respective companies, it's not a guarantee that they would do so well on the other side. This is because both companies have a distinct style of wrestling and entertainment that won't mesh with how some stars operate. This might be more true for these few WWE stars who most probably would struggle in AEW.

#1. WWE Superstar Roman Reigns

There's no question that Roman Reigns has thrown his name into the hat as one of the greatest WWE stars of all time. His level of dominance as the Tribal Chief and his four-year run as the WWE Champion is one of the most successful spells from any star in modern wrestling history.

However, despite all of his success, it's not a given that he would be on top in All Elite Wrestling. This would be due to Reigns' slower, methodical and character-driven approach to professional wrestling in his current gimmick that closely fits the style of the Stamford-based promotion.

However, this aspect wouldn't mesh completely well with the fast-paced indie-style in-ring work and approach to storytelling that AEW prefers. While we're sure that Reigns would be able to stand in the ring and hold his own against the very best of Tony Khan's promotion, it's clear that the OTC embodies WWE through and through.

#2. The Miz

The Miz will go down as one of the best mid-card talents to have stepped into the Stamford-based company. He was one of the most despised heel characters during the 2010s and has proved himself to be one of the greatest talkers currently active.

However, it's safe to say that he surely wasn't the most talented in-ring worker and usually worked in a safe way that emphasized the sports entertainment style. His style is in deep contrast to an average talent in AEW, who usually have deep arsenals and a more technical approach for their matches.

At the end of the day, you still need to give The Miz his flowers for keeping himself relevant throughout the years and achieving huge success as well.

#1. Jey Uso

Fans have been recently getting more divided on Jey Uso as he heads into his match against Gunther at WrestleMania 41. The former Right Hand Man to Roman Reigns has recently been getting criticized the more he's been in the limelight, with fans pointing to his lack of depth in his moveset.

While this isn't saying that Jey Uso is a bad performer in the ring, it's clear that when you look at someone like Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay, there's a huge difference in in-ring ability. It's also evident that WWE pushed him to new heights after his rich storytelling ability during the Bloodline saga, with a new flashy entrance.

All the production elements surely complement Jey Uso highly and make him seem like a main event level star but AEW seems to measure a star's main event capability with match quality and technical ability much more than WWE.

