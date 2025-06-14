3 Ways AEW All In could recreate the ending of WWE WrestleMania 40

AEW All In: Texas is set to take place at Globe Life Field Stadium in Arlington on July 12, 2025. It is arguably the biggest pay-per-view in the history of the Jacksonville-based promotion, and Tony Khan would hope to make it a memorable one.

The match card for the high-stakes AEW event has begun to take shape in the past few weeks. At Double or Nothing 2025, Hangman Page defeated Will Ospreay in the finals of the Men's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament to punch his ticket to the main event of All In 2025.

The Anxious Millennial Cowboy is now set to face Jon Moxley for the AEW World Title at the Texas pay-per-view, where he will attempt to free the coveted title from the clutches of The Death Riders. The Hanger could take inspiration from Cody Rhodes' triumph at WWE WrestleMania 40, where he put an end to the OG Bloodline's dominance by dethroning Roman Reigns as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

As the company continues to build toward the AEW All In main event, fans expect Tony Khan to take a page out of Triple H's playbook to make Hangman vs. Moxley a clash for the ages. In this article, let's look at three ways AEW All In: Texas could recreate the ending of WWE WrestleMania 40:

#3. Swerve Strickland could become Hangman Page's shield at AEW All In

The buildup to WrestleMania 40 saw Seth Rollins join forces with Cody Rhodes against the OG Bloodline. After a violent feud in 2022, The Visionary and The American Nightmare decided to keep their past differences aside to combat the duo of Roman Reigns and The Rock.

As someone who once plotted for The American Nightmare's destruction, Seth Rollins did everything possible to fulfill his promise of being Cody's shield. The Architect dragged his injured body to the ring in the main event of WrestleMania 40 Night Two, distracting the Original Tribal Chief.

It was Rollins' sacrifice that allowed Cody Rhodes to recover in time and nail Reigns with three consecutive Cross Rhodes. Without Rollins being in his corner, The American Nightmare might have never been able to finish the story.

At AEW All In, Swerve Strickland could put his body on the line to ensure his archrival wins the coveted title. Will Ospreay is trying to convince Hangman and Swerve to work together, and it seems like the rivals will be on the same page very soon.

If Swerve finally decides to help The Hanger, he may go all in on helping his fiercest nemesis. Although he will likely have a match that night, Swerve may show up in the main event of AEW All In to neutralize The Death Riders.

An exhausted Strickland might not be able to deal much damage to the villainous faction. However, he could do just enough to keep Jon Moxley's attention divided. If recent signs are to go by, The New Flavor will likely redeem himself from his past atrocities against Hangman by helping The Cowboy get his glory moment at AEW All In.

#2. Darby Allin could follow in John Cena's footsteps to settle his scores with The Death Riders

At Crown Jewel 2023, Solo Sikoa demolished John Cena in a nearly one-sided contest. The former NXT North American Champion nailed The Cenation Leader with multiple Samoan Spikes, making sure that the veteran stays out of action for months.

At WrestleMania 40, Sikoa tried to recreate the ending of the previous year's WrestleMania, but Cody Rhodes managed to kick out of the Spear and Samoan Spike combo this time around. As the 32-year-old star tried to deal more damage to The American Nightmare, John Cena shockingly arrived on the scene.

The Franchise Player immediately sent Solo out of the ring before planting him with an Attitude Adjustment on the commentary table. It was Cena's involvement that made sure Cody Rhodes had one less threat to deal with.

A similar scenario could transpire in the main event of AEW All In: Texas, where a ghost of The Death Riders' past could emerge to take out the heel faction. In a shocking turn of events, Darby Allin could make his return to the Jacksonville-based promotion after seven months to decimate the entire heel faction with a weapon.

In December 2024, the villainous group brutally attacked the daredevil star, putting him on the sidelines for an indefinite period. Now that he has completed his summit of Mount Everest, Darby Allin could come back to put an end to the tyranny of Jon Moxley.

The former TNT Champion could work with other babyfaces to rescue Hangman Page from Wheeler Yuta, Marina Shafir, Claudio Castagnoli, Gabe Kidd, and possibly, The Young Bucks. With all his allies forced to deal with Darby Allin and his companions, Jon Moxley would instantly become vulnerable.

Ultimately, Allin's interference could allow Hangman Page to nail Jon Moxley with his finisher and get the victory. The One True King will not be too happy about the sequence of events, prompting him to set his sights on The Invisible Man after the pay-per-view.

#1. Sting's potential arrival could mirror The Undertaker's appearance at WWE WrestleMania 40

The Undertaker's name remains synonymous with WrestleMania. The Deadman is one of the most celebrated WWE legends, who has made countless memories on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

The main event of WrestleMania 40 Night Two saw Jey Uso, John Cena, and Seth Rollins come to the rescue of Cody Rhodes. However, things went downhill for the babyfaces once The Rock entered the scene.

As The Brahma Bull prepared to lash The American Nightmare with his weight belt, the gong struck the Lincoln Financial Field. As the lights came back on, The Rock found The Undertaker standing behind him.

The Phenom had never had any interaction with the OG Bloodline prior to this moment. However, he once again emerged from the darkness to make sure The Rock and Roman Reigns pay for their crimes at The Showcase of The Immortals. The Undertaker planted The Great One with a massive Chokeslam, removing the final thorn in Cody's path.

Sting has established a similar presence in AEW that The Undertaker has in WWE. At All In: Texas, The Vigilante could appear to put the final nail in the coffin of Jon Moxley's title reign.

With all the babyfaces busy dealing with The Death Riders, The One True King could try to attack Hangman Page with a weapon. However, Moxley could be stopped in his tracks by Sting, who could make a stunning return to AEW.

The Icon could nail Moxley with a Scorpion Death Drop, making him pay for all his heinous deeds over the past eight months. The Stinger's assistance could turn out to be enough for Hangman Page, who could hit Moxley with a final Buckshot Lariat to secure a huge victory.

After the match, The Anxious Millennial Cowboy could celebrate his crowning moment and the downfall of The Death Riders with all the other babyfaces, similar to how Cody Rhodes did at WrestleMania 40.

