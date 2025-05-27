3 ways AEW Double or Nothing outshone Saturday Night's Main Event 2025

AEW Double or Nothing has been one of the best pay-per-views the promotion has done in a long time. While the past events weren't as successful, especially due to Jon Moxley and Death Riders' dominance, this show was a fresh breath of air for the fans. WWE also held Saturday Night's Main Event a day earlier.

Ad

Both shows kept the wrestling fans busy throughout the weekend. The Saturday Night's Main Event featured stars like John Cena, Seth Rollins, CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, and many others. It also saw the long-awaited return of Cody Rhodes. While the show was definitely above average, Double or Nothing surpassed everyone's expectations in all aspects.

Let's take a look at some of the points on why Double or Nothing was better than the Saturday Night's Main Event.

Ad

Trending

#3. High-quality in-ring action and storytelling

AEW has arguably always held the higher ground when it comes to in-ring action. Double or Nothing was nothing less than a perfect pay-per-view. Along with great matches, AEW didn't ignore the character work of stars featured in it. The main event between Hangman Page and Will Ospreay was incredible as they held on to the 'Redemption vs. Ascension' story.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Meanwhile, WWE had mediocre matches except for the dynamic tag team action featuring Sami Zayn and CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker. Drew McIntyre also put on a good wrestling performance against Damian Priest. However, almost all AEW matches played their part perfectly. Top-notch wrestling kept fans on the edge of their seats the entire time.

#2. Double or Nothing

While WWE had multiple championships on the line, AEW had much bigger stakes. John Cena and R-Truth wrestled in a catastrophic match, and Jey Uso tried his best to make his match with Logan Paul feel like a main event. However, fans couldn't get excited due to the extremely predictable card.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Meanwhile, fans couldn't wait to watch who would go to All In against Jon Moxley and Toni Storm for their respective championships. Hangman had to gain everything he had lost in the past two years, whereas Ospreay wanted to punch his ticket to All In after tirelessly and selflessly putting on top-notch matches since becoming All Elite.

Saturday Night's Main Event's headliner was set to make the much-needed comeback of Cody Rhodes. WWE didn't put a lot of effort into the main event.

Ad

#1. AEW set up unmissable future matches

WWE's Saturday Night Main Event confirmed that John Cena and Logan Paul will take on Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso at the Money In The Bank Premium Live Event, where the American Nightmare will possibly ask for a rematch in the future.

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, Tony Khan hasn't flinched since the start of 2025 as he reportedly has been in the weeds ever since. Long-term plots have always been a strong point for Tony. Hangman Page's redemption program started in January after he retired Christopher Daniels. It will likely end when the Cowboy stands tall over Jon Moxley and lifts the AEW World Championship.

With AEW having such a powerful contest at All In: Texas, Tony Khan's Double or Nothing was one of the top events in the promotion's history. Meanwhile, Saturday Night's Main Event was a short and entertaining show.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tejas Pagare Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.



Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.



His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.



In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things. Know More