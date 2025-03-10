3 ways AEW Revolution exceeded WWE Elimination Chamber 2025

The 2025 AEW Revolution is in the books tonight. The show was stacked from top to bottom. WWE Elimination Chamber also took place last week and was talked about for numerous reasons.

Ad

AEW Revolution featured a total of nine matches, excluding the Zero Hour bouts. Mariah May and Toni Storm showcased the peak of violence when they fought for the AEW Women's World Championship. Also, Kenny Omega won his fourth AEW title in a classic contest. Overall, fans enjoyed the show.

WWE's Elimination Chamber was a hit show too and was the talk of the town due to John Cena's unthinkable heel turn. The latter turned on Cody Rhodes and aligned with The Rock. Apart from that, the two Elimination Chamber matches also had several memorable moments.

Ad

Trending

Let's take a look at how Revolution was a better show than last week's Elimination Chamber.

Cody has no chance against John Cena? Details HERE

#3. AEW Revolution elevated promising stars

Elimination Chamber featured both veterans and uprising stars. However, stars like Bianca Belair, John Cena, and Trish Stratus were given the primary spotlight. Many former champions picked up victories while other young stars weren't even featured on the show.

Expand Tweet

Ad

At tonight's Revolution, several young and promising stars displayed their talent for the world to see. One of the main up-and-coming stars, Kyle Fletcher, wrestled against Will Ospreay in a fantastic match.

#2. Plenty of in-ring action

AEW Revolution featured nine matches on the main show and each one of them was highly athletic. Each match carried great importance to the storylines and ongoing feuds. Kenny Omega vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Mercedes Mone vs. Momo Watanabe, and Ricochet vs. Swerve Strickland are some examples of peak in-ring action.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Elimination Chamber had some great matches and moments too. Both the Elimination Chamber matches were unique and brutal. Also, Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens stole the show. However, there were only four matches featured on the card and many believe the show could have been more eventful in terms of in-ring action.

#1. Better storytelling

Elimination Chamber had one of the biggest heel turns in WWE history. Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens held great importance as the duo have great chemistry. However, the promotion didn't go all in with every angle they had. Trish Stratus and Tiffany Straton's alliance probably won't be carried forward as the veteran was brought in for a special appearance in Toronto.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Meanwhile, Revolution told multiple stories through the night. The main event saw conflict between Cope and Jay White. Also, Wheeler Yuta teased turning on Jon Moxley. Mariah May and Toni Storm completed their incredible trilogy, which will be forever talked about by the fans.

Prince Nana, Swerve Strickland's manager, walked away from the latter after the bout against Ricochet. For the past few weeks, Nana has teased leaving The Realest star as the tensions between them rose day by day.

It will be interesting to see if WWE will try to improve its product after observing the Revolution pay-per-view as they are on The Road to WrestleMania 41. However, The Showcase of The Immortals is shaping up to be great as several huge matches have been made official for the event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback