3 Ways to book Sting's retirement in AEW

Sting made his debut back in 1985. Since then, he has appeared in promotions like WCW, NJPW, TNA, and WWE, and is currently part of the AEW roster. His partnership with Darby Allin has brought new life to The Icon's tenured career. Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end.

At the age of 63, fans should not expect to see Sting on their screens for too much longer. Although his appearances are usually sporadic and brief, the years of wear and tear have caught up to his body. Soon he will have to hang up the boots for good. This article looks at three ways that could happen in AEW.

#3. Sting passes the torch to Darby Allin

Since his arrival in AEW, Sting and Darby Allin have been paired together. Whether it be squaring off against the House of Black or teaming up with the Hardy Brothers, the two have created some magical moments. The legend's presence has done wonders for the younger star, so it only makes sense that Allin gets the final rub by defeating his friend and mentor.

Their similar styles mesh well on TV, and their relationship has been adored by AEW fans. A final match between the two would tug at the heartstrings of everyone watching.

#2. Malakai Black puts down The Icon for good

Another esthetically similar star to Sting is Malakai Black. The two already have a boatload of history in AEW. Having the House of Black go on a tear, and take out the former Blade Runner in the process could be the catalyst the group needs to elevate themselves to the next level.

Additionally, Malakai Black going over on Darby Allin's ally could be the gateway to getting the singles match between Black and Allin on pay-per-view that fans have been clamoring for. The story is already there, Tony Khan just has to pull the trigger.

#1. MJF vs. Sting: Title vs. Career

Current AEW champion MJF

MJF has made a career of using heelish antics to get one over on his opponents. Being AEW World Champion has not changed his modus operandi whatsoever.

Imagine an aging Sting seeking out one last World Championship. To get his hands on the belt, he will have to go through Maxwell Jacob Friedman. In true MJF fashion, he makes The Icon go through hoops, and even makes the legend put his career on the line. MJF winning via shenanigans will not only bring fans around the world to tears, but further cement the AEW champ as the biggest heel in wrestling today.

A program between MJF and Darby Allin, two of the original four pillars, could stem from this, with Allin trying to avenge his friend.

Recommended Video Check out these forgotten appearances by WWE stars in some of the most popular cartoons ever.

Poll : 0 votes