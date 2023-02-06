There's only one man who could be Sting's final opponent 

WWE Hall of Famer Sting has occasionally wrestled in AEW. The 63-year-old star is nearing retirement. So, who could be his final opponent? To be honest, there is only one man that could be the perfect opponent for his retirement match.

The multi-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion has had a long and illustrious career. He has wrestled multiple legends during his time. Some of his opponents are Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, Kurt Angle, and Seth Rollins.

During his short run in WWE, he was forced to retire after being injured during his match against Seth Rollins. So it would make sense for the Icon to return to the Stamford-based promotion for one final match against The Visionary.

But if he does decide to end his career in AEW, he has a few opponents that would make sense. One of them is The Ocho Chris Jericho. Both have had similar career paths. They have wrestled in WCW, WWE, and NJPW and are now both in All Elite Wrestling. While that is a possibility, his current tag team partner Darby Allin would be the perfect choice for so many reasons.

Both Allin and The Icon have been teaming together for almost two years. The two-time TNT Champion is young and an upcoming star in AEW. Wrestling and probably defeating a legend such as Sting would elevate Allin's career in a major way.

Sting and Darby Allin teamed up with Great Muta in his final match

On January 22nd, Darby Allin and the WWE Hall of Famer teamed with The Great Muta in the final match of his career. The trio wrestled the team of AKIRA & Hakushi & Naomichi Marufuji. Muta and his team emerged victorious.

The WWE Hall of Famer recently mentioned that he never wanted to continue to wrestle beyond his prime, but he ended up wrestling anyway.

Who do you think should be the one to retire Sting? Share your predictions in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes