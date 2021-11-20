Ranking the four pillars of AEW

AEW has assembled an all-time great roster that features a brilliant blend of established talent and rising stars. They have some of the best in-ring workers and talkers in the business today, but this list of competitors stands out even more for how the booking has had its eye on the future.

In particular, there are the Four Pillars of All Elite Wrestling. Maxwell Jacob Friedman, also known as MJF, coined the group on air just a few months back, and it consists of Sammy Guevara, Jungle Boy, and Darby Allin alongside him.

These four men will be the main event players in the next five to ten years for the company, and it makes sense for AEW to highlight that.

What a match! And the winner for Best Opening PPV Match of 2021 goes to… MJF vs Darby Allin at AEW Full Gear 2021.What a match! #AEWFullGear And the winner for Best Opening PPV Match of 2021 goes to… MJF vs Darby Allin at AEW Full Gear 2021.What a match! #AEWFullGear https://t.co/xpG1fmz70L

Two of the four pillars put on arguably the greatest pay-per-view opener in company's history this past weekend, while the other two picked up huge wins at Full Gear 2021.

With 2021 about to come to a close, it is an ideal time to look at where each man is right now. In this article, let's rank the four pillars of AEW right now.

#4 AEW's Jungle Boy

When Jungle Boy signed with AEW, many fans were unfamiliar with the young star. His Jurassic Express tag team with Luchasaurus gained popularity and grew with every passing week in All Elite Wrestling. The 24-year-old is unique from what the rest of the men considered a pillar.

Jungle Boy is a pure babyface and has a likability that is instant with most fans. AEW President Tony Khan only increased his connection with the crowd by adding the Tarzan Boy theme song to his persona. It has become a magnetic entrance that grips the viewer and makes them want to get behind Jungle Boy. The connection doesn't just end before the bell rings, though.

Jungle Boy's in-ring style is fast, exciting, and always moving. It is crisp and beautiful to watch sometimes. He has all the aspects that make a great underdog babyface, which is exactly what the Jurassic Express member is.

More than any of the other four pillars of AEW, he has to be regarded as the biggest potential to be a top babyface for the promotion.

Whether in singles or tag team action, the future is bright for the Jurassic Express member and will only hold bigger opportunities for this young competitor. Jungle Boy is so good, yet will continue to learn and grow into an even more seasoned in-ring worker.

Jungle Boy has shown in encounters against Chris Jericho, MJF, and Adam Cole that he has what it takes to be a future AEW World Champion.

